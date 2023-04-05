Advanced search
One step closer to a single-shot chikungunya vaccine: update on Valneva's live-attenuated vaccine candidate (Presentation at the World Vaccine Congress)

04/05/2023 | 02:41am EDT
ONE STEP CLOSER TO A SINGLE-SHOT CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE: update on Valneva's live- attenuated vaccine candidate

World Vaccine Congress, Washington 05-Apr-2023

Susanne Eder-Lingelbach

VP Clinical Development

Valneva Summary and Core Strengths

Fully integrated specialty vaccine company focused on development, manufacturing and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need

  • Highly specialized and targeted approach to development of unique prophylactic vaccines
  • Advanced pipeline of differentiated clinical-stage assets designed to address large populations
  • Highly experienced leadership team with vaccine development and regulatory expertise; clear demonstrated ability of rapidly moving new vaccines through the clinic to commercialization
  • Highly developed, nimble and sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure
  • Specialist sales infrastructure: three commercialized vaccines; distribution rights for third-party vaccines

WVC Washington, 05-Apr-2023

2

Advanced, Focused and Differentiated Clinical Pipeline and promising early stage targets

R&D pipeline overview

R&D Portfolio

Program

Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Commercial

Next

Development

Inflection Point

Partners

VLA15532:

Potentially

Potential

CEPI/ Butantan

BLA approval

Chikungunya

eligible for PRV

(LMIC)

3Q 23

VLA153:

Working with regulatory

authorities on potential

Lyme disease

modifications of the clinical

trial plan

VLA84:

Developed to EoP2/ on-hold

Open to

Clostridium difficile

partnering

VLA1601:

Potential clinical

re-entry end 2023/

-

Zika

early 2024

VLA1554:

Initial pre-clinical

Partnering under

hMPV

PoC completed

evaluation

VLA2112:

Antigen identification by end

-

EBV

2023

Campylobacter

Pre-clinical entry subject to

gating criteria

Parvovirus

Pre-clinical entry subject to

gating criteria

WVC Washington, 05-Apr-2023

3

Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate - VLA1553*

*VLA1553 is an investigational chikungunya vaccine candidate and is not approved for use in the United States or any other jurisdiction

4

VLA1553 at a Glance

Live-attenuated CHIKV vaccine candidate targeting long-lasting immunity with a single dose

CHIKV Vaccine Candidate VLA1553

  • Live-attenuated,single dose, i.m., lyophilized
  • Based on La Reunion strain of East Central South African genotype
  • Attenuation by reverse genetics, large deletion within the non-structural nsP3 protein

Regulatory Milestones

  • FDA: Fast Track and Breakthrough designations granted
    • Rolling submission of Biologics License Application (BLA) completed in Dec 2022, filing acceptance for priority review in Feb 2023
  • EMA: PRIME designation 2020

Development Status - Completed Phase 3

  • Pivotal Phase 3 Trial: Primary Endpoint (Seroresponse Rate) met
  • Lot-to-Lotconsistency Trial: Primary Endpoint met
  • Antibody persistence trial ongoing: positive 12 months data
  • Adolescents trial in Brazil ongoing

Target Populations & Geographic Reach

  • Non-endemiccountries: Travelers / Military / Outbreak preparedness in U.S., EU, CAN
  • Endemic use: Partnered with CEPI and Instituto Butantan, technology transfer

WVC Washington, 05-Apr-2023

5

Disclaimer

Valneva SE published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
