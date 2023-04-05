One step closer to a single-shot chikungunya vaccine: update on Valneva's live-attenuated vaccine candidate (Presentation at the World Vaccine Congress)

|
ONE STEP CLOSER TO A SINGLE-SHOT CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE: update on Valneva's live- attenuated vaccine candidate
World Vaccine Congress, Washington 05-Apr-2023
Susanne Eder-Lingelbach
VP Clinical Development
Valneva Summary and Core Strengths
Fully integrated specialty vaccine company focused on development, manufacturing and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need
-
Highly specialized and targeted approach to development of unique prophylactic vaccines
-
Advanced pipeline of differentiated clinical-stage assets designed to address large populations
-
Highly experienced leadership team with vaccine development and regulatory expertise; clear demonstrated ability of rapidly moving new vaccines through the clinic to commercialization
-
Highly developed, nimble and sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure
-
Specialist sales infrastructure: three commercialized vaccines; distribution rights for third-party vaccines
|
WVC Washington, 05-Apr-2023
|
2
|
Advanced, Focused and Differentiated Clinical Pipeline and promising early stage targets
R&D pipeline overview
|
Program
|
Discovery
|
Pre-Clinical
|
Phase 1
|
Phase 2
|
Phase 3
|
Commercial
|
Next
|
Development
|
Inflection Point
|
Partners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VLA15532:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potentially
|
Potential
|
CEPI/ Butantan
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLA approval
|
Chikungunya
|
|
|
|
|
|
eligible for PRV
|
(LMIC)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VLA153:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Working with regulatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
authorities on potential
|
|
Lyme disease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
modifications of the clinical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
trial plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VLA84:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Developed to EoP2/ on-hold
|
Open to
|
Clostridium difficile
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
partnering
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VLA1601:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Potential clinical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
re-entry end 2023/
|
-
|
Zika
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
early 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VLA1554:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial pre-clinical
|
Partnering under
|
hMPV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PoC completed
|
evaluation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VLA2112:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antigen identification by end
|
-
|
EBV
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Campylobacter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-clinical entry subject to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gating criteria
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Parvovirus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-clinical entry subject to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gating criteria
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WVC Washington, 05-Apr-2023
|
3
|
Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate - VLA1553*
*VLA1553 is an investigational chikungunya vaccine candidate and is not approved for use in the United States or any other jurisdiction
VLA1553 at a Glance
Live-attenuated CHIKV vaccine candidate targeting long-lasting immunity with a single dose
CHIKV Vaccine Candidate VLA1553
-
Live-attenuated,single dose, i.m., lyophilized
-
Based on La Reunion strain of East Central South African genotype
-
Attenuation by reverse genetics, large deletion within the non-structural nsP3 protein
Regulatory Milestones
-
FDA: Fast Track and Breakthrough designations granted
-
-
Rolling submission of Biologics License Application (BLA) completed in Dec 2022, filing acceptance for priority review in Feb 2023
-
EMA: PRIME designation 2020
Development Status - Completed Phase 3
-
Pivotal Phase 3 Trial: Primary Endpoint (Seroresponse Rate) met
-
Lot-to-Lotconsistency Trial: Primary Endpoint met
-
Antibody persistence trial ongoing: positive 12 months data
-
Adolescents trial in Brazil ongoing
Target Populations & Geographic Reach
-
Non-endemiccountries: Travelers / Military / Outbreak preparedness in U.S., EU, CAN
-
Endemic use: Partnered with CEPI and Instituto Butantan, technology transfer
|
WVC Washington, 05-Apr-2023
|
5
|
Disclaimer
Valneva SE published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 06:40:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
