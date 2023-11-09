Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Valneva's single-shot vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus.

Valneva's vaccine, with the brand name Ixchiq, is the first preventive shot to be approved in the U.S. for adults suffering from the mosquito-borne disease.

Chikungunya virus spreads to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. The most common symptoms of infection are fever and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, muscle pain, joint swelling or a rash.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the vaccine's availability in the United States. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija, Christy Santhosh and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandea Eluri)