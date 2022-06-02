Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/02 11:35:15 am EDT
10.86 EUR   -3.89%
02:51pValneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings
GL
02:50pValneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings
AQ
05/31Valneva Appoints Dr. Thomas Decker and Dr. Michael Pfleiderer to its Scientific Advisory Board
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings

06/02/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saint Herblain (France), June 2, 2022Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced the availability of documentation for its Combined General Meeting and Special Meeting of holders of Convertible Preferred Shares.

The Company’s Combined General Meeting will be held on June 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. CEST, at the Hotel InterContinental Paris Le Grand, 2 rue Scribe, 75009 Paris, and will follow a Special Meeting of holders of Convertible Preferred Shares1 to be held at the same location at 1:30 p.m. CEST on the same day.

The preliminary Notices of Meetings, containing the agenda, the draft resolutions and instructions for participation and voting, were published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on May 18, 2022.

Documents and information relating to the Meetings are available on Valneva’s website (www.valneva.com) in the “Investors/General Meetings” section. Shareholders can also obtain the Combined General Meeting and Special Meeting documents upon request to the Company by sending an email to the following address: assemblee.generale@valneva.com.

The Company also recommends that shareholders regularly consult the sections related to the the Combined General Meeting and Special Meeting on its website, www.valneva.com.

Contact Details, Legal Department
Valneva SE
Service Assemblée Générale
6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
assemblee.generale@valneva.com

Media & Investor Contacts
Laëtitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com        		 

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

1 Convertible Preferred Shares are special instruments created in 2015 and held by Senior Management.

Attachment


All news about VALNEVA SE
02:51pValneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings
GL
02:50pValneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings
AQ
05/31Valneva Appoints Dr. Thomas Decker and Dr. Michael Pfleiderer to its Scientific Advisor..
GL
05/31Valneva Appoints Dr. Thomas Decker and Dr. Michael Pfleiderer to its Scientific Advisor..
AQ
05/31Valneva Announces Board Appointments
CI
05/31VALNEVA SE : Nomination
CO
05/26VALNEVA : Successfully Completes Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial for its Single-Shot Chikungu..
PU
05/25VALNEVA : KOL Presentation on the Chikungunya Virus
PU
05/25Valneva's Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Triggers Equal Immune Responses in Lot-to-Lot L..
MT
05/25Valneva Successfully Completes Lot-to-Lot Consistency Trial for its Single-Shot Chikung..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 -28,5 M -30,4 M -30,4 M
Net cash 2022 213 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 218 M 1 297 M 1 297 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Duration : Period :
Valneva SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,30 €
Average target price 20,08 €
Spread / Average Target 77,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Director General & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-53.88%1 297
MODERNA, INC.-43.54%57 039
LONZA GROUP AG-26.05%43 315
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-25.53%39 769
SEAGEN INC.-13.22%24 696
CELLTRION, INC.-18.94%17 800