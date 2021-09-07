Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valneva : Company Presentation – Goldman Sachs Biotech Symposium

09/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advancing Vaccines for Better Lives

Company Presentation

Goldman Sachs Biotech Symposium

Disclaimer

This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Valneva SE shares to any person in the USA or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Valneva is a European company. Information distributed is subject to European disclosure requirements that are different from those of the United States. Financial statements and information may be prepared according to accounting standards which may not be comparable to those used generally by companies in the United States.

This presentation includes only summary information provided as of the date of this presentation only and does not purport to be comprehensive. Any information in this presentation is purely indicative and subject to modification at any time without notice. Valneva does not warrant the completeness, accuracy or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. None of Valneva, or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees, is under any obligation to update such information or shall bear any liability for any loss arising from any use of this presentation. The information has not been subject to independent verification and is qualified in its entirety by the business, financial and other information that Valneva is required to publish in accordance with the rules, regulations and practices applicable in particular to companies listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, including in particular the risk factors described in Valneva's most recent universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) and the Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2021, as well as in any other periodic report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of Valneva (www.valneva.com) and/or the AMF (www.amffrance.org).

Certain information and statements included in this presentation are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to revenue guidance, the progress, timing, completion, and results of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates and estimates for future performance. The forward-looking statements (a) are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Valneva operates, and involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, (b) speak only as of the date this presentation is released, and (c) are for illustrative purposes only. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Valneva.

Valneva - Company Presentation

September 2021

2

Valneva in Summary

We are a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need

  • Highly specialized and targeted approach to development of unique prophylactic vaccines
  • Advanced pipeline of differentiated clinical-stage assets designed to address large target populations
  • Product development and regulatory expertise with clear demonstrated ability of rapidly moving new vaccines through the clinic to commercialization
  • Highly developed, nimble and sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure
  • Two commercialized vaccines, a specialist sales infrastructure and distribution rights for third-party vaccines
  • Highly experienced leadership team with expertise in the vaccine space

Valneva - Company Presentation

September 2021

3

Research & Development

Valneva Has An Advanced Clinical Pipeline

Clinical Portfolio

Commercial Portfolio

Program

Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Commercial

Upcoming

Development

Milestones

Partners

VLA151:

Further Ph 2

Lyme disease

data late 2021

VLA15532:

Potentially

Final Clinical

eligible for PRV

Chikungunya

Data

VLA2001:

Ph 3 data

UK VTF

COVID-19

Q4 2021

IXIARO:

Japanese

Encephalitis

DUKORAL:

Cholera, ETEC3

1 VLA15 received Fast Track designation from the FDA. 2 VLA1553 received Fast Track designation from the FDA, PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency and is also potentially eligible for a U.S. Priority Review Voucher. 3 Indications differ by country - Please refer to Product / Prescribing Information (PI) / Medication Guide approved in your respective countries for complete information, incl. dosing, safety and age groups in which this vaccine is licensed, ETEC = Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (E. Coli) bacterium

Note: We are developing VLA1601, a highly purified inactivated vaccine candidate for Zika Virus and VLA84, a vaccine candidate against Clostridium difficile

Valneva - Company Presentation

September 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valneva SE published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 07:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALNEVA SE
03:02aVALNEVA : Company Presentation – Goldman Sachs Biotech Symposium
PU
09/06VALNEVA : Déclaration d'actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE - ..
GL
09/03VALNEVA : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium (For..
PU
09/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Delivery Hero, Walmart, Broadcom, JD.com, Didi Glo..
09/03VALNEVA : US Government Orders Valneva's Japanese Encephalitis Shot
MT
09/03VALNEVA : U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO® Supply Contract
GL
09/03VALNEVA : U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO® Supply Contract
AQ
09/03Valneva SE Announces U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Co..
CI
09/01VALNEVA : to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
AQ
09/01VALNEVA : Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Sympos..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 285 M 338 M 338 M
Net income 2021 -59,8 M -70,9 M -70,9 M
Net cash 2021 130 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 248 M 2 666 M 2 667 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Duration : Period :
Valneva SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,50 €
Average target price 14,15 €
Spread / Average Target -37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Co-President & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE190.32%2 666
MODERNA, INC.298.87%168 199
LONZA GROUP AG35.16%62 506
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.91%50 436
CELLTRION, INC.-22.42%33 444
SEAGEN INC.-13.09%27 694