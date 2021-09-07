Valneva : Company Presentation – Goldman Sachs Biotech Symposium
09/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Advancing Vaccines for Better Lives
Company Presentation
Goldman Sachs Biotech Symposium
Disclaimer
This presentation does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, Valneva SE shares to any person in the USA or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.
Valneva is a European company. Information distributed is subject to European disclosure requirements that are different from those of the United States. Financial statements and information may be prepared according to accounting standards which may not be comparable to those used generally by companies in the United States.
This presentation includes only summary information provided as of the date of this presentation only and does not purport to be comprehensive. Any information in this presentation is purely indicative and subject to modification at any time without notice. Valneva does not warrant the completeness, accuracy or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. None of Valneva, or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees, is under any obligation to update such information or shall bear any liability for any loss arising from any use of this presentation. The information has not been subject to independent verification and is qualified in its entirety by the business, financial and other information that Valneva is required to publish in accordance with the rules, regulations and practices applicable in particular to companies listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, including in particular the risk factors described in Valneva's most recent universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) and the Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2021, as well as in any other periodic report and in any other press release, which are available free of charge on the websites of Valneva (www.valneva.com) and/or the AMF (www.amffrance.org).
Certain information and statements included in this presentation are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to revenue guidance, the progress, timing, completion, and results of research, development and clinical trials for product candidates and estimates for future performance. The forward-looking statements (a) are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Valneva operates, and involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, (b) speak only as of the date this presentation is released, and (c) are for illustrative purposes only. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Valneva.
Valneva in Summary
We are a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need
Highly specialized and targeted approach to development of unique prophylactic vaccines
Advanced pipeline of differentiated clinical-stage assets designed to address large target populations
Product development and regulatory expertisewith clear demonstrated ability of rapidly moving new vaccines through the clinic to commercialization
Highly developed, nimble and sophisticated manufacturing infrastructure
Two commercialized vaccines, a specialist sales infrastructure and distribution rights for third-party vaccines
Highly experienced leadership team with expertise in the vaccine space
Research & Development
Valneva Has An Advanced Clinical Pipeline
Clinical Portfolio
Commercial Portfolio
Program
Discovery
Pre-Clinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Commercial
Upcoming
Development
Milestones
Partners
VLA151:
Further Ph 2
Lyme disease
data late 2021
VLA15532:
Potentially
Final Clinical
eligible for PRV
Chikungunya
Data
VLA2001:
Ph 3 data
UK VTF
COVID-19
Q4 2021
IXIARO:
Japanese
Encephalitis
DUKORAL:
Cholera, ETEC3
1 VLA15 received Fast Track designation from the FDA. 2 VLA1553 received Fast Track designation from the FDA, PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency and is also potentially eligible for a U.S. Priority Review Voucher. 3 Indications differ by country - Please refer to Product / Prescribing Information (PI) / Medication Guide approved in your respective countries for complete information, incl. dosing, safety and age groups in which this vaccine is licensed, ETEC = Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (E. Coli) bacterium
Note: We are developing VLA1601, a highly purified inactivated vaccine candidate for Zika Virus and VLA84, a vaccine candidate against Clostridium difficile
