    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/07 11:35:01 am EDT
11.40 EUR   +1.33%
02:31aValneva Joins Euronext's Tech Leaders Index
GL
02:30aValneva Joins Euronext's Tech Leaders Index
AQ
06/07Valneva to Present on its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate, Host Symposium at NECTM8
GL
Valneva Joins Euronext's Tech Leaders Index

06/08/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Saint Herblain (France), June 8, 2022Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders Index which was launched yesterday by Euronext.

The Euronext Tech Leaders Index is composed of 100+ European Tech companies, which were identified by Euronext either to be leaders in their field or to have a particularly strong growth profile. It aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders. 

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva said, “We would like to thank Euronext for our inclusion in this new Index which will enhance our visibility as an innovative vaccine company. The dedicated services afforded to us through this initiative will a be a great asset moving forward.”

The Euronext Tech Leaders’ initiative is supported by a powerful network of partners including global investment banks as well as French state-owned investment arm Groupe Caisse des Dépôts.

About the Euronext Tech Leaders Index
Euronext Tech Leaders | euronext.com 

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

Media & Investor Contacts
Laëtitia Bachelot-Fontaine
VP Global Communications & European Investor Relations
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
laetitia.bachelot-fontaine@valneva.com         		 

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.
VP Global Investor Relations
M +001 917 815 4520
joshua.drumm@valneva.com

 

All news about VALNEVA SE
06/06Valneva to Present and Hold Investor Meetings at the Jefferies US Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/03VALNEVA : Appoints Dr. Thomas Decker and Dr. Michael Pfleiderer to its Scientific Advisory..
PU
06/03Valneva to Present and Hold Investor Meetings at the Jefferies US Healthcare Conference
GL
06/03Valneva to Present and Hold Investor Meetings at the Jefferies US Healthcare Conference
AQ
06/02Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings
GL
06/02Valneva Announces the Availability of Documentation for its Shareholder Meetings
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2022 -28,5 M -30,5 M -30,5 M
Net cash 2022 213 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 -33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 229 M 1 314 M 1 314 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 73,9%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Director General & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-53.47%1 314
MODERNA, INC.-42.78%55 686
LONZA GROUP AG-26.05%43 117
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.17%41 791
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 234
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-25.83%18 512