Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:27 2022-08-18 am EDT
9.668 EUR   -2.44%
03:14aVALNEVA : U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal
RE
01:22aValneva Says US Defense Department Waived Second-year Supply Option For Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine
MT
01:10aVALNEVA : U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valneva: U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Valneva shares slip by around 1%

* Valneva: no impact on its 2022 guidance from U.S. decision

* Valneva: U.S. interested in talks over new contract for 2023

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has ended an encephalitis vaccine supply contract with Valneva, said the French drugmaker, adding that a slowdown in global travel activity, mainly affecting Asia, had led to lower demand.

The development, which Valneva said had no impact on this year's financial guidance, dragged down the company's shares in early session trading by around 1%.

Valneva’s Japanese encephalitis vaccine Ixiaro is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of the disease for people who travel to, or live in, endemic areas.

"The DoD has communicated an interest in negotiating a new supply contract in 2023, once inventory returns to standard levels," Valneva said, adding that the total minimum value of the existing supply contract was approximately $118 million. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VALNEVA SE
03:14aVALNEVA : U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal
RE
01:22aValneva Says US Defense Department Waived Second-year Supply Option For Japanese Enceph..
MT
01:10aVALNEVA : U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal
RE
01:01aValneva Provides Update on IXIARO® Supply Contract with U.S. Department of Defense
GL
01:00aValneva Provides Update on IXIARO® Supply Contract with U.S. Department of Defense
AQ
08/15VALNEVA : Establishes an At-the-Market (ATM) Program on Nasdaq - Form 6-K
PU
08/15Valneva Sets Up $75 Million At-the-Market Program For American Depositary Shares
MT
08/15Valneva Establishes an At-the-Market (ATM) Program on Nasdaq
GL
08/15Valneva Establishes an At-the-Market (ATM) Program on Nasdaq
AQ
08/12VALNEVA : Reports H1 2022 Results and Provides Corporate Updates - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 337 M 342 M 342 M
Net income 2022 9,30 M 9,46 M 9,46 M
Net cash 2022 290 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 124x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 162 M 1 181 M 1 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Duration : Period :
Valneva SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,91 €
Average target price 15,92 €
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Director General & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-59.55%1 181
MODERNA, INC.-37.79%65 706
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-13.27%45 640
LONZA GROUP AG-26.68%43 587
SEAGEN INC.10.47%31 450
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.31.58%27 384