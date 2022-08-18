Valneva: U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal

* Valneva shares slip by around 1%
* Valneva: no impact on its 2022 guidance from U.S. decision
* Valneva: U.S. interested in talks over new contract for
2023
PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense
(DoD) has ended an encephalitis vaccine supply contract with
Valneva, said the French drugmaker, adding that a
slowdown in global travel activity, mainly affecting Asia, had
led to lower demand.
The development, which Valneva said had no impact on this
year's financial guidance, dragged down the company's shares in
early session trading by around 1%.
Valneva’s Japanese encephalitis vaccine Ixiaro is indicated
for active immunization for the prevention of the disease for
people who travel to, or live in, endemic areas.
"The DoD has communicated an interest in negotiating a new
supply contract in 2023, once inventory returns to standard
levels," Valneva said, adding that the total minimum value of
the existing supply contract was approximately $118 million.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)