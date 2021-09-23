Valneva : expands trials on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - French vaccine maker Valneva
is expanding trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate
called VLA2001, and remains in talks with the European
Commission over a potential contract, the company said on
Thursday.
Valneva shares plunged 42% after Britain said on Sept 13
that it cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of
the vaccine the company is developing, partly over concerns
about when it would win approval for use..
But the shares have regained almost 14% since, to stand up
71% since the start of the year.
"Valneva continues discussions with the European Commission
regarding a potential VLA2001 supply contract," the company said
in a statement.
"The company is also actively pursuing opportunities to make
VLA2001 available to other customers, subject to positive
Cov-Compare data and regulatory approval."
Valneva's vaccine candidate, which relies on an inactivated
virus similar to flu vaccines, is seen by some as having the
potential to win over people wary of vaccines that use new mRNA
technology.
"Topline results from the pivotal Cov-Compare trial are
expected early in the fourth quarter of 2021 and are intended to
form the basis for potential regulatory approval in adults,"
Valneva said.
In the statement, Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach added,
"We're confident that many countries, and regulators, will want
to have the opportunity to consider our inactivated COVID-19
vaccine."
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Clarence Fernandez)