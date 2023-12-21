Valneva: new governance system implemented

December 21, 2023 at 06:05 am EST Share

Valneva announces that the resolutions recommended by its management board were approved by its combined AGM on December 20, including the immediate transition from a two-tier governance system to a single-tier system headed by a board of directors.



At a constituent meeting held after the AGM, Anne-Marie Graffin, a former member of Valneva's Supervisory Board, was elected Chairman of the vaccine company's Board of Directors.



At the same meeting, following the implementation of the new governance system, Thomas Lingelbach was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Valneva. He is also a member of the newly-formed Board of Directors.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.