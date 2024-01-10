Valneva: pediatric study in chikungunya begins

Valneva announces the vaccination of the first participant in its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of two different doses of its single-injection chikungunya vaccine in children.



This multi-center, randomized, double-blind study is expected to enroll around 300 healthy children aged between one and eleven years at three clinical trial sites in the Dominican Republic and Honduras.



Following a safety assessment phase, participants will be randomized to receive either a full dose of vaccine (120 participants), a half-dose (120 participants) or a control vaccine (60 participants).



Once available, Phase 2 pediatric data could enable the launch of a Phase 3 pivotal study in children, with the aim of enabling future regulatory submissions for this age group.



