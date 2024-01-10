Valneva: pediatric study in chikungunya begins
This multi-center, randomized, double-blind study is expected to enroll around 300 healthy children aged between one and eleven years at three clinical trial sites in the Dominican Republic and Honduras.
Following a safety assessment phase, participants will be randomized to receive either a full dose of vaccine (120 participants), a half-dose (120 participants) or a control vaccine (60 participants).
Once available, Phase 2 pediatric data could enable the launch of a Phase 3 pivotal study in children, with the aim of enabling future regulatory submissions for this age group.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction