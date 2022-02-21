Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valneva receives 12.5 million pound COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing grant in Scotland

02/21/2022 | 01:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Biotech firm Valneva works on an inactivated whole-virus vaccine against COVID-19 in Vienna

(Reuters) - The Scottish unit of French vaccine maker Valneva has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development (R&D) of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001, the company said on Monday.

Valneva will receive the funds from Scotland's national economic development agency Scottish Enterprise, which it has been in talks with since December. The funding will come in two tranches.

The first grant of up to 12.5 million pounds will support the company's efforts on the VLA2001, its inactivated, whole virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The second round of up to 7.5 million pounds will be used for Valneva's other vaccines.

Apart from the highly awaited COVID-19 vaccine, Valneva is developing VLA1553, a mosquito-born viral infection chikungunya vaccine, which it intends to produce in the Scottish town of Livingston, near Edinburgh. It has recently reported positive phase 3 data for both VLA2001 and VLA1553.

"Valneva is a valued contributor to our life sciences sector and the Livingston facility ... This funding package will support high quality jobs create, drive further research and underpin the company's operations in Scotland," Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Valneva said it expected the COVID-19 vaccine candidate to considerably boost its yearly sales in 2022, seeing them at 350 million euros to 500 million euros ($398 million to $568 million).

The sales of its other vaccines are expected at 60 million to 70 million euros.

($1 = 0.7343 pounds)

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

(The story corrects to add dropped word "vaccine" in headline)

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VALNEVA SE
01:40aValneva receives 12.5 million pound COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing grant in Scotland
RE
01:38aValneva Wins $27 Million Funding from Scottish Enterprise for Vaccine Development
MT
01:00aValneva Awarded Up to £20 Million by Scottish Enterprise to Advance Vaccine Development
AQ
02/07Valneva and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Data for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candid..
AQ
02/07COVID BLUNDER UK wasted £200m of taxpayers' money on cancelled vaccine order
AQ
02/04Wall Street mixed after job report
02/04Valneva, Pfizer Report Positive Results From Mid-Stage Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine Ca..
MT
02/04VALNEVA : Reports Full Year 2021 Revenue and Cash; Provides First 2022 Guidance - Form 6-K
PU
02/04Valneva, Pfizer to Launch Late-Stage Trial for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
MT
02/04Valneva and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Data for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candid..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2021 -64,3 M -72,9 M -72,9 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 233 M 233 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 578 M 1 789 M 1 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Duration : Period :
Valneva SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,73 €
Average target price 21,06 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Co-President & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-39.88%1 789
MODERNA, INC.-42.62%59 090
LONZA GROUP AG-21.27%48 365
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-19.09%43 580
SEAGEN INC.-22.21%22 083
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.75%18 464