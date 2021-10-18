Valneva : reports positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vaccine company Valneva
reported positive Phase 3 results on Monday for its inactivated,
adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
"These results confirm the advantages often associated with
inactivated whole virus vaccines," said Valneva Chief Executive
Thomas Lingelbach.
"We are committed to bringing our differentiated vaccine
candidate to licensure as quickly as possible and continue to
believe that we will be able to make an important contribution
to the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.
Valneva added it was preparing for trials in children aged
between 5-12 years and for a Valneva-sponsored trial to evaluate
VLA2001's performance for people in need of a COVID-19 vaccine
booster shot.
The company's shares slumped last month after Britain said
it had cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of the
vaccine Valneva was developing, partly over concerns about when
it would win approval for use.
Nevertheless, Valneva has been expanding the trials of its
VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and remains in talks with
the European Commission over a potential contract.
