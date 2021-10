PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vaccine company Valneva reported on Monday positive Phase 3 results for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, for which it is hoping to get a licence.

Valneva added it was preparing for trials in children aged between 5-12 years and for a Valneva sponsored booster trial to evaluate VLA2001’s booster performance for people in need of a COVID vaccine booster shot.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)