Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Valneva says early studies show COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron

01/19/2022 | 12:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 19 (Reuters) - French biotech firm Valneva said on Wednesday that preliminary studies showed that three doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate neutralised the Omicron variant of the disease.

All of the serum samples tested presented neutralizing antibodies against the ancestral virus and Delta variant, it said, while 87% of samples did so against the Omicron variant.

"We are extremely pleased with these results," said Chief Medical Officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo in a statement, noting that these added to an earlier Phase III trial that showed improved immune response with two doses of the VLA2001 candidate.

Valneva expects to receive potential approvals for its vaccine within the first three months of 2022, and is providing data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as regulators in the UK and Bahrain.

Should the shot be approved in Europe, it expects to start delivering doses there in April.

Valneva's stock has slumped since the start of this year as investors worried over EMA comments on awaiting further data.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.16% 61.08 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
VALNEVA SE -12.04% 13.81 Real-time Quote.-35.92%
All news about VALNEVA SE
12:53pValneva says early studies show COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron
RE
12:30pValneva says early studies show COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron
RE
12:20pValneva's Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shown to Neutralize Omicron Variant
AQ
05:18aValneva Shares Suffer as Coronavirus Vaccine Seen Arriving Too Late
DJ
01/18Valneva Slips 5% As EU Drug Regulator Awaits Additional Data On COVID-19 Vaccine Candid..
MT
01/18Valneva shares dip after EU regulator comments on status of covid-19 vaccine approval
RE
01/10VALNEVA : Confirms Clinical Trial and Regulatory Submission Timelines for its Inactivated ..
PU
01/10Valneva SE Confirms Clinical Trial and Regulatory Submission Timelines for Its Inactiva..
CI
01/06Valneva Expects Initial Approvals for COVID-19 Vaccine In Q1
MT
01/06Valneva Confirms Clinical Trial and Regulatory Submission Timelines for its Inactivated..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 103 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2021 -146 M -165 M -165 M
Net cash 2021 148 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 871 M 1 872 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Duration : Period :
Valneva SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 15,70 €
Average target price 22,38 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Co-President & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-35.92%1 871
MODERNA, INC.-26.53%75 661
LONZA GROUP AG-15.05%52 427
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-14.11%46 293
SEAGEN INC.-15.72%23 824
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-17.86%20 707