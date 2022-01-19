Valneva says early studies show COVID-19 vaccine effective against Omicron

Jan 19 (Reuters) - French biotech firm Valneva said
on Wednesday that preliminary studies showed that three doses of
its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate neutralised the
Omicron variant of the disease.
All of the serum samples tested presented neutralizing
antibodies against the ancestral virus and Delta variant, it
said, while 87% of samples did so against the Omicron variant.
"We are extremely pleased with these results," said Chief
Medical Officer Juan Carlos Jaramillo in a statement, noting
that these added to an earlier Phase III trial that showed
improved immune response with two doses of the VLA2001
candidate.
Valneva expects to receive potential approvals for its
vaccine within the first three months of 2022, and is providing
data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as
regulators in the UK and Bahrain.
Should the shot be approved in Europe, it expects to start
delivering doses there in April.
Valneva's stock has slumped since the start of this year as
investors worried over EMA comments on awaiting further data.
(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten
Donovan)