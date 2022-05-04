Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Valneva SE
  News
  Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 11:37:09 am EDT
11.87 EUR   -3.93%
11:59aValneva to launch trial for booster use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
11:58aValneva to Start Trial for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Candidate; Shares Down 4%
MT
11:46aValneva Initiates Heterologous Booster Trial of Inactivated, COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
GL
Summary 
Summary

Valneva to launch trial for booster use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

05/04/2022 | 11:59am EDT
PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva said on Wednesday it will conduct a trial about the use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 as a booster jab following a mRNA vaccination or natural infection.

The trial will be conducted in the Netherlands and results are expected in the third quarter of 2022, the statement said .

The VLA2001-307 trial will be the company’s first clinical trial to provide booster data following primary vaccination with an mRNA vaccine or natural COVID-19 infection. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon , Editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about VALNEVA SE
04/26VALNEVA : Provides Regulatory Update on its inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Form ..
PU
04/26Valneva, Pfizer Report 'Positive' Data for Potential Vaccine for Lyme Disease in Childr..
MT
04/26HSBC Holdings Q1 Profit, Revenue Declines; Issues 2022 Revenue Guidance
MT
04/26Valneva-Pfizer's Lyme Disease Vaccine for Children Triggers Strong Immune Response in M..
MT
04/26Valneva Strikes Upsized Debt Financing Deal with Deerfield Management, OrbiMed
MT
04/26Vaccines company Valneva secures new financing with U.S firms Deerfield and OrbiMed
RE
Analyst Recommendations on VALNEVA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 462 M 487 M 487 M
Net income 2022 75,2 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
Net cash 2022 270 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 332 M 1 404 M 1 404 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart VALNEVA SE
Technical analysis trends VALNEVA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,36 €
Average target price 21,06 €
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Director General & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-49.57%1 404
MODERNA, INC.-42.30%59 059
LONZA GROUP AG-25.26%43 201
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.73%40 733
SEAGEN INC.-14.94%24 208
CELLTRION, INC.-13.13%18 954