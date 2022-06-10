Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Valneva SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLA   FR0004056851

VALNEVA SE

(VLA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-06-10 am EDT
10.45 EUR   -6.53%
01:30pValneva working on remediation plan for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
RE
12:31pValneva Provides Update on European Inactivated, Whole-Virus COVID-19 Vaccine Program VLA2001
GL
12:30pValneva Provides Update on European Inactivated, Whole-Virus COVID-19 Vaccine Program VLA2001
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Valneva working on remediation plan for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

06/10/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
June 10 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva said on Friday it had proposed a remediation plan after receiving the European Commission's notice of intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"Some member states have confirmed their interest in having an inactivated, adjuvanted whole-virus vaccine solution in their portfolio," the company said in a statement.

"However, the preliminary, unofficial volume indications received from the EC (European Commission) would not be sufficient to ensure the sustainability of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine programme."

Valneva had warned on May 16 that its COVID-19 vaccine agreement with the European Commission was likely to be scrapped as Brussels had informed the company of its intent to terminate the advance purchase agreement.

"We hope that the EC and its member states will continue to evaluate the potential advantages of an inactivated vaccine," Valneva Chief Executive Thomas Lingelbach said in a statement.

The drugmaker said that as a result it had proposed a remediation plan, which is now subject to further discussions within the EC and among the participating member states.

In parallel, the regulatory process with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) continues as planned, the company said, and the agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is set to take a final vote during the week of June 21 on whether to endorse the vaccine. In April, EMA asked the company to provide more data on the vaccine. (Reporting by Juliette Portala, editing by Angus MacSwan and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 343 M 366 M 366 M
Net income 2022 -28,5 M -30,4 M -30,4 M
Net cash 2022 213 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 -32,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 1 268 M 1 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 762
Free-Float 73,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,18 €
Average target price 20,08 €
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lingelbach President & Chief Executive Officer
Franck Charles Marie Grimaud Director General & Chief Business Officer
Peter Buhler Chief Financial Officer & Director
Frédéric Grimaud Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Möhlen Vice President-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALNEVA SE-54.37%1 353
MODERNA, INC.-47.22%59 079
LONZA GROUP AG-26.86%43 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.21%41 776
SEAGEN INC.-8.31%26 560
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.14%18 743