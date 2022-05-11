Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Valoe Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALOE   FI0009006951

VALOE OYJ

(VALOE)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/11 03:59:45 am EDT
0.0803 EUR   +1.39%
03:31aConversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
GL
03:30aConversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance
AQ
05/04Notice to the General Meeting of Valoe Corporation
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

05/11/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         11 May 2022 at 10.30 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, resolved to approve the request of Winance to convert a proportion of EUR 50,000 of the convertible notes to the shares in the Company at conversion price of EUR 0.07 per share. The conversion shall be executed by transferring a total of 714,285 treasury shares to Winance. After the transfer, the Company will have in total 25,266,829 treasury shares.

In Mikkeli 11 May 2022

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


All news about VALOE OYJ
03:31aConversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corpora..
GL
03:30aConversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corpora..
AQ
05/04Notice to the General Meeting of Valoe Corporation
GL
05/04Notice to the General Meeting of Valoe Corporation
AQ
04/29Valoe's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report Have Bee..
GL
04/29Valoe's Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report Have Bee..
AQ
04/26Valoe Issues a 3 Million Euro Convertible Bond
AQ
04/26Valoe Oyj announced that it expects to receive €3 million in funding
CI
04/11Conversion of Convertible Notes Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corpora..
AQ
04/08Conversion of Loans Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Riv..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,15 M 2,26 M 2,26 M
Net income 2021 -4,78 M -5,03 M -5,03 M
Net Debt 2021 16,0 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales 2021 21,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart VALOE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Valoe Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Iikka Tuomas Savisalo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seija Kurki Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Hannu Antero Savisalo Chairman
Tuukka Johannes Savisalo Chief Technology Officer, Head-R&D
Ville Parpola Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALOE OYJ-4.58%30
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.69%48 511
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.47%34 813
FANUC CORPORATION-21.74%28 108
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.01%22 120
SANDVIK AB-30.27%21 834