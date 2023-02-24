Advanced search
    VALOE   FI0009006951

VALOE OYJ

(VALOE)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:55:43 2023-02-24 am EST
0.0345 EUR   -6.76%
10:51aSono Motors GmbH Announced It Will Cancel Its Sion Project. The Change Will Have a Positive or Negative Impact on Valoe's Outlook.
GL
10:50aSono Motors GmbH Announced It Will Cancel Its Sion Project. The Change Will Have a Positive or Negative Impact on Valoe's Outlook.
AQ
02/23VALOE CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2022
GL
Sono Motors GmbH Announced It Will Cancel Its Sion Project. The Change Will Have a Positive or Negative Impact on Valoe's Outlook.

02/24/2023 | 10:51am EST
Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release 24 February 2023 at 17.50 (Finnish time)             

Sono Motors GmbH (”Sono”) has today announced that it will not continue its Sion project, Sono’s self-charging solar electric car. The Sion project's changed situation will also affect Valoe's prospects. Despite the cancellation of the project, Valoe expects its cooperation with Sono to continue in terms of Sono’s new business plan. The events may have positive or negative impact on Valoe’s outlook for 2023.

Valoe will disclose a separate release on how the Sion project’s cancellation will affect the company with the company's outlook for 2023 after receiving further information on the matter.

In Mikkeli 24 February 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.


