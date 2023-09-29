Valoe Oyj, formerly known as Cencorp Oyj, is a Finland-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of automation solutions for the electronics industry. The Company reports three business segments: Clean Energy Solutions (CES), including also the former Special Components segment; Laser and Automation Applications (LAS) and Life Cycle Management (LCM). The Company's portfolio includes equipment solutions for depaneling, odd-form assembly, test handling, and laser marking and welding processing to substantially improve the efficiency of the customers? production. In addition, Valoe Oyj manufactures special components for mobile phones, cameras, laptop computers and other electronic devices. The Company sells its products both on domestic and foreign market.