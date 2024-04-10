Valor Estate Limited, formerly D B Realty Limited, is an India-based real estate development and construction company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development, and other related activities. The Company is focused on residential, commercial, retail, and other projects, such as mass housing and cluster redevelopment. Its segments include real estate and hospitality. Its residential projects include Pandora Projects Pvt. Ltd., Ocean Towers, One Mahalaxmi, Rustomjee Crown, Ten BKC, DB SkyPark, DB Ozone, DB Woods, and Orchid Surburbia. Its portfolio consists of over 100 million square feet of prime property. Its DB Ozone is located at Dahisar, which consists of approximately 25 residential buildings. Its Rustomjee Crown is located in the neighborhood of Prabhadevi, South Mumbai. Its subsidiaries include Conwood DB Joint Venture, DB Contractors & Builders Private Limited, DB Man Realty Limited, DB View Infracon Private Limited, and others.