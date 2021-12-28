Valor : 2021 Annual Report

4 The Valor Group Business Models for Sustainable Growth
Growth Strategy
6 Message from CEO
10 Review of medium-term strategic plans
Formulating a medium - to long - term management policy
FY2021-2023Strategic Plans
Results
14 Segment Overview/Segment Information
16 Segment Financial Review
Foundation for Value Creation
18 Sustainability Management
20 Global Environment
22 Local Communities and Global Environment
24 Diversity of Human Resources
26 Corporate Governance
29 Compliance and Risk Management Systems
Financial and Corporate Data
30 11-year Summary of Financial Results
32 FY2020 Financial Review
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Income
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
Corporate Data/Shares Information
Creating New Values for Local Communities
Corporate Philosophy
The Valor Group has defined its philosophy, "Creation, Advance & Challenge" in mission statements.
Shared with all the employees since 1958, they have been considered as guiding principles in management.
Mission Statements
All the employees of the Valor Group should be aware of its social responsibilities for advancement of local communities and culture. To fulfill them, we perform our duties sincerely; set challenging goals in the spirit of the philosophy "Creation, Advance & Challenge"; and put together our wisdom and power.
There is only one truth, "Pursuing prosperity is good".
"Valor" is derived from a Late Latin word meaning 'a person of courage'. We believe in courage as essential to fulfill our social responsibilities.
On our way to becoming a destination company* that continues to provide new value to local communities
*Destination company … a company that is chosen by society.
Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2021 1
About Valor
Our Journey in Creating Corporate Values
We will create new values in response to changing social needs by strengthening our connection with customers leveraging Group management resources.
The Valor Group has met the diverse needs of local communities by rolling out multi-format retailing which comprises supermarkets, drugstores and home improvement centers, while maintaining business models that optimize the entire process from sourcing to retailing. We will achieve medium- & long-term growth by making a transition to a more competitive format and strengthening our connection with customers.
Clarifying our vision under the influence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Under the influence of COVID-19, we were reminded of both our unwavering social mission of providing a stable supply of products essential to daily life, as well as the necessity to rethink the way we deliver products and services to address new lifestyles and consumption behaviors. This led us to reorganize our thoughts on just how we see the Group's role in society and how we will create value.
As a result, we established "Valor Group Vision 2030" and "Sustainability Vision 2030," our medium- to long-term management policies with an eye to the year 2030, and to bring these to reality, formulated the "Valor Group New FY2021- 2023 Strategic Plans." We will continue to strive toward sustainable growth and the realization of a sustainable society, taking the stance of "Creation, Advance & Challenge," as set forth in our Corporate Philosophy.
Revenues Growth
(Revenues from operations)
Supermarket Business
Sports Club Business
Drugstore Business
Distribution-related operations
Home Improvement Center Business
Others
1958
59
1960
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
1970
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
1980
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
1958- Startup of Supermarket and
Related Businesses of Manufacturing,
Wholesale & Logistics
In 1958, we established Shufu-no-Mise Co., Ltd. (changed the company name to Valor Co., Ltd. in 1974) and opened the first supermarket in Ena-shi, Gifu. We subsequently established Chubu Yakuhin Co., Ltd., a drugstore subsidiary, and Chubu Foods Co., Ltd., a prepared food manufacturing subsidi- ary, and started a materials wholesale business through Chubu Ryutu Co., Ltd. We entered into the logistics business through Chubu Kosan Co., Ltd., a logistics subsidiary, and in 1989, established the first distribution center in Tajimi-shi, Gifu.
1995- Rolling out of Multi-format Retailing and
Establishment of Distribution Network
While expanding the scale of our supermarket business, we solidified our foundations for multi-format retailing. We merged with Fujiya Co., Ltd., a home improvement center company, and then established AXTOS Co., Ltd. and spun off a sports club business . We also established a distribution network in Hokuriku region in response to expanding business areas.
Changing Objectives of Capital and
Pursuit of Economies of Scales 1995
Business Partnerships
In the past, we executed M&As centering on the supermarket business to expand the size and scope of our business. Since 2015, we have acquired food manufactures with unique products and have concluded capital and business partnerships that lead not only to product sourcing and development improvements, but also to comprehensive approaches.
2 Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2021
valor About
FY2020
Exceeded
700
billion yen
FY2019
Exceeded
600
billion yen
(Revenues from
operation)
FY2016
500
6,000
Exceeded
billion yen
FY2011
5,000
400
Exceeded
billion yen
FY2007
300
4,000
Exceeded
billion yen
3,000
FY2004
200
Exceeded
billion yen
FY1999
2,000
100
Exceeded
billion yen
1,000
89
1990
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
2000
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
2010
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20 (FY)
2005- Expansion of Supermarket Business
and Challenge to Integrate Business
Processes
In the supermarket business, we expanded our scale through organic growth and M&As. The major companies acquired are as follows: Tachiya Co., Ltd., Youth Co., Ltd. and Sun-Friend Co., Ltd.(currently Shokusenkan-Taiyo Co., Ltd.). We also integrated the entire process from sourcing to retailing via our manufacturing and wholesale subsidiaries, and developed production bases and distribution centers.
2015- Business Process Integration and
Growth Gained from Multi-format
Group Management
In October 2015, we made a transition to a holding company to promote the growth of business companies and improve corporate governance. We took the next step for growth by integrating home center businesses as of April 1, 2019 through a share exchange agreement between Alleanza Holdings Co., Ltd. and Home Center Valor Co., Ltd.
Expansion of Operational Areas 2005
Increase in Market Share 2005
Enhancement of Product Appeal/
2015
Evolution of Business Models
Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2021 3
