Valor : 2021 Annual Report

Creating New Values for Local Communities

Corporate Philosophy

The Valor Group has defined its philosophy, "Creation, Advance & Challenge" in mission statements.

Shared with all the employees since 1958, they have been considered as guiding principles in management.

Mission Statements

All the employees of the Valor Group should be aware of its social responsibilities for advancement of local communities and culture. To fulfill them, we perform our duties sincerely; set challenging goals in the spirit of the philosophy "Creation, Advance & Challenge"; and put together our wisdom and power.

There is only one truth, "Pursuing prosperity is good".

"Valor" is derived from a Late Latin word meaning 'a person of courage'. We believe in courage as essential to fulfill our social responsibilities.

On our way to becoming a destination company* that continues to provide new value to local communities

*Destination company … a company that is chosen by society.