    9956   JP3778400006

VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(9956)
  Report
Valor : 2021 Annual Report

12/28/2021 | 12:27pm EST
Creating New Values for Local Communities

2021 Annual Report

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

Annual Report

2021

C O N T E N T S

About valor

2 Our Journey in Creating Corporate Values

4 The Valor Group Business Models for Sustainable Growth

Growth Strategy

6 Message from CEO

10 Review of medium-term strategic plans

  1. Formulating a medium - to long - term management policy
  2. FY2021-2023Strategic Plans

Results

14 Segment Overview/Segment Information

16 Segment Financial Review

Foundation for Value Creation

18 Sustainability Management

20 Global Environment

22 Local Communities and Global Environment

24 Diversity of Human Resources

26 Corporate Governance

29 Compliance and Risk Management Systems

Financial and Corporate Data

30 11-year Summary of Financial Results

32 FY2020 Financial Review

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  2. Consolidated Statement of Income
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  4. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
  5. Corporate Data/Shares Information

Creating New Values for Local Communities

Corporate Philosophy

The Valor Group has defined its philosophy, "Creation, Advance & Challenge" in mission statements.

Shared with all the employees since 1958, they have been considered as guiding principles in management.

Mission Statements

All the employees of the Valor Group should be aware of its social responsibilities for advancement of local communities and culture. To fulfill them, we perform our duties sincerely; set challenging goals in the spirit of the philosophy "Creation, Advance & Challenge"; and put together our wisdom and power.

There is only one truth, "Pursuing prosperity is good".

"Valor" is derived from a Late Latin word meaning 'a person of courage'. We believe in courage as essential to fulfill our social responsibilities.

On our way to becoming a destination company* that continues to provide new value to local communities

*Destination company a company that is chosen by society.

Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2021 1

About Valor

Our Journey in Creating Corporate Values

We will create new values in response to changing social needs by strengthening our connection with customers leveraging Group management resources.

The Valor Group has met the diverse needs of local communities by rolling out multi-format retailing which comprises supermarkets, drugstores and home improvement centers, while maintaining business models that optimize the entire process from sourcing to retailing. We will achieve medium- & long-term growth by making a transition to a more competitive format and strengthening our connection with customers.

Clarifying our vision under the influence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Under the influence of COVID-19, we were reminded of both our unwavering social mission of providing a stable supply of products essential to daily life, as well as the necessity to rethink the way we deliver products and services to address new lifestyles and consumption behaviors. This led us to reorganize our thoughts on just how we see the Group's role in society and how we will create value.

As a result, we established "Valor Group Vision 2030" and "Sustainability Vision 2030," our medium- to long-term management policies with an eye to the year 2030, and to bring these to reality, formulated the "Valor Group New FY2021- 2023 Strategic Plans." We will continue to strive toward sustainable growth and the realization of a sustainable society, taking the stance of "Creation, Advance & Challenge," as set forth in our Corporate Philosophy.

Revenues Growth

(Revenues from operations)

Supermarket Business

Sports Club Business

Drugstore Business

Distribution-related operations

Home Improvement Center Business

Others

1958

59

1960

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

68

69

1970

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

78

79

1980

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

88

1958- Startup of Supermarket and

Related Businesses of Manufacturing,

Wholesale & Logistics

In 1958, we established Shufu-no-Mise Co., Ltd. (changed the company name to Valor Co., Ltd. in 1974) and opened the first supermarket in Ena-shi, Gifu. We subsequently established Chubu Yakuhin Co., Ltd., a drugstore subsidiary, and Chubu Foods Co., Ltd., a prepared food manufacturing subsidi- ary, and started a materials wholesale business through Chubu Ryutu Co., Ltd. We entered into the logistics business through Chubu Kosan Co., Ltd., a logistics subsidiary, and in 1989, established the first distribution center in Tajimi-shi, Gifu.

1995- Rolling out of Multi-format Retailing and

Establishment of Distribution Network

While expanding the scale of our supermarket business, we solidified our foundations for multi-format retailing. We merged with Fujiya Co., Ltd., a home improvement center company, and then established AXTOS Co., Ltd. and spun off a sports club business . We also established a distribution network in Hokuriku region in response to expanding business areas.

Changing Objectives of Capital and

Pursuit of Economies of Scales 1995

Business Partnerships

In the past, we executed M&As centering on the supermarket business to expand the size and scope of our business. Since 2015, we have acquired food manufactures with unique products and have concluded capital and business partnerships that lead not only to product sourcing and development improvements, but also to comprehensive approaches.

2 Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2021

valor About

FY2020

Exceeded

700

billion yen

FY2019

Exceeded

600

billion yen

(Revenues from

operation)

FY2016

500

6,000

Exceeded

billion yen

FY2011

5,000

400

Exceeded

billion yen

FY2007

300

4,000

Exceeded

billion yen

3,000

FY2004

200

Exceeded

billion yen

FY1999

2,000

100

Exceeded

billion yen

1,000

89

1990

91

92

93

94

95

96

97

98

99

2000

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

08

09

2010

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20 (FY)

2005- Expansion of Supermarket Business

and Challenge to Integrate Business

Processes

In the supermarket business, we expanded our scale through organic growth and M&As. The major companies acquired are as follows: Tachiya Co., Ltd., Youth Co., Ltd. and Sun-Friend Co., Ltd.(currently Shokusenkan-Taiyo Co., Ltd.). We also integrated the entire process from sourcing to retailing via our manufacturing and wholesale subsidiaries, and developed production bases and distribution centers.

2015- Business Process Integration and

Growth Gained from Multi-format

Group Management

In October 2015, we made a transition to a holding company to promote the growth of business companies and improve corporate governance. We took the next step for growth by integrating home center businesses as of April 1, 2019 through a share exchange agreement between Alleanza Holdings Co., Ltd. and Home Center Valor Co., Ltd.

Expansion of Operational Areas 2005

Increase in Market Share 2005

Enhancement of Product Appeal/

2015

Evolution of Business Models

Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2021 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VALOR Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 736 B 6 409 M 6 409 M
Net income 2022 12 300 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 116 B 1 013 M 1 012 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 661
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Valor Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 163,00 JPY
Average target price 3 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masami Tashiro Chairman & President
Hirofumi Hada Independent Outside Director
Matsuo Masuda Independent Outside Director
Tokimitsu Ito Independent Outside Director
Satoru Yokoyama Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALOR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.16%994
WALMART INC.-2.35%390 451
SYSCO CORPORATION3.22%39 736
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.29.81%34 472
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-4.07%32 943
THE KROGER CO.36.05%32 160