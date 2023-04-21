Valor Latitude Acquisition : Announces Redemption of Class A Ordinary Shares - Form 8-K

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. Announces Redemption of Class A Ordinary Shares

New York, NY - April 21, 2023 - Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the "Class A Shares"), effective as of May 4, 2023, because the Company will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the "Articles of Association").

As stated in the Company's Articles of Association, if the Company does not consummate an initial business combination within 24 months of the closing of the Company's initial public offering, or May 6, 2023, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Class A Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Company's trust account (the "Trust Account") held with Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company ("Continental"), including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest income to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Class A Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish the rights of the holders of Class A Shares (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law.

Net of taxes and dissolution expenses, the per-share redemption price for the Class A Shares is expected to be approximately $10.27 (the "Redemption Amount").

The Company anticipates that the Class A Shares will cease trading as of the close of business on May 3, 2023. As of May 4, 2023, the Class A Shares will be deemed canceled and will represent only the right to receive the Redemption Amount. After May 4, 2023, the Company shall cease all operations except for those required to wind up the Company's business.

There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless. The Company's initial shareholders waived their redemption rights with respect to the outstanding Class B ordinary shares issued prior to the Company's initial public offering.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the Trust Account, the Company has instructed Continental to take all necessary actions to liquidate the Trust Account. Registered holders may redeem their shares for their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the Trust Account upon presentation of their respective share or unit certificates or other delivery of their shares or units to Continental, the Company's transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Class A Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the Redemption Amount. The redemption of the Class A Shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after May 6, 2023.

The Company expects that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to delist its securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the SEC to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

