Valor Resources : 30 June 2020 Annual Report

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report for Valor Resources Limited and its subsidiaries ("Valor" or "the Group") for the year ended 30 June 2020.

DIRECTORS

The names, qualifications and experience of the Group's Directors in office at any time during the year are as follows. Directors were in office for this entire year unless otherwise stated.

Mr. Brian McMaster

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr McMaster is a Chartered Accountant and has over 20 years' experience in the areas of venture capital and project financing, corporate reconstruction and turnaround/performance improvement. Mr McMaster is the principal of Garrison Capital a boutique venture capital firm and formerly was a partner of the restructuring firm KordaMentha and prior to that was a partner at Ernst & Young. His experience includes significant working periods in the United States, South America, Asia and India.

Mr McMaster is currently a director of AIM traded Harvest Minerals Limited (appointed 1 April 2014), AIM traded Jangada Mines plc (appointed 30 June 2015), AIM quoted Arc Minerals Limited (appointed 1 August 2017).

Mr McMaster was previously a director of Haranga Resources Limited (appointed 1 April 2014, resigned 1 June 2017), Bounty Mining Limited (appointed 29 March 2016, resigned 8 October 2017), LSE quoted Contango Holdings Limited (appointed 26 October 2017, resigned 30 June 2020) and TSX-V traded Five Star Diamonds Limited (appointed 20 April 2017, resigned 1 October 2017). He has not held any other listed directorships in the past three years.

Dr. Nicholas Lindsay

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director - Technical

Dr. Lindsay has over 30 years' experience in the global mining industry with strong exposure in South America. He has held senior roles in Chile and Australia, and managed ASX junior mining and exploration companies operating in South America. Dr. Lindsay has a BSc Honours degree in geology and an MBA from the University of Otago (New Zealand), and a PhD (Metallurgy & Materials Engineering) from the University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa). Dr Lindsay is also a member of the AusIMM and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Dr Lindsay is currently a director of Lake Resources NL (appointed 18 July 2017), Manuka Resources Limited (appointed 7 June 2019) and Daura Capital Corp. (appointed 29 March 2018). He has not held any other directorships in the past three years.

Ms. Paula Smith

Non-Executive Director & Company Secretary

Ms. Smith is a finance professional with over 16 years' experience and is presently a director of a consulting and secretarial advisory firm specialising in business advisory, consulting and back office support (finance and secretarial) to SMEs and ASX listed entities. Prior to that Ms. Smith held senior roles in advisory firms KordaMentha and Ernst & Young. Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Commerce/Law (Hons), is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Ms. Smith was a director of Lithex Resources Limited (appointed 29 January 2015, resigned 2 December 2016) and Haranga Resources Limited (appointed 28 March 2017, resigned 4 May 2018). She has not held any other listed directorships over the past three years.