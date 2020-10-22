Valor Resources : Acquisition of Canada Uranium Assets & Change of Directors

Located within the Carswell a meteorite impact structure that is host to the Cluff Lake Open Pit Mine which produced

Valor Resources Limited ("Valor" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet ("Agreement") to acquire 100% of the issued capital of Pitchblende Energy Pty Ltd ("Pitchblende") the holder of interests in two uranium projects located in Saskatchewan, Canada ("Projects"). The transaction is subject to various conditions precedent including shareholder approvals as detailed further in this announcement.

In conjunction with the transaction, Valor is pleased to announce the following changes to the Board of Directors effective immediately:

Appointment of Mr George Bauk as Executive Chairman;

Appointment of Mr Gary Billingsley as Non-Executive Director;

Non-Executive Director; Mr Brian McMaster will remain on the Board as a Non-Executive Director;

Non-Executive Director; Dr Nicholas Lindsay has resigned as Executive Director - Technical;

Ms Paula Smith will continue as Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary.

The Board wishes to thank Dr Lindsay for his service to Valor and provides further details regarding the new Board appointments below.

Figure 2: Regional Project Location Plan

Commenting on the Agreement, Valor's Executive Chairman, George Bauk stated: "The acquisition of the Hook Lake Project and the Cluff Lake Project in the Athabasca Basin provides the Company with an exciting opportunity to discover uranium within a world class uranium district. Following the approval from shareholders of the transaction, the Company plans to hit the ground running with a well-plannedexploration program."

We have strengthened the team with Gary Billingsley joining the board, a veteran in the mining industry with a geology background who lives in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. This is a significant advantage to Valor as we manage our way through Covid-19 and having someone I have known for 15 years provides the Board with additional support whilst we have limited ability to travel overseas"

Page | 2