Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Valor Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAL   AU000000VAL6

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(VAL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/30 10:10:09 pm
0.014 AUD   +7.69%
12:37aVALOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VAL
PU
12/21VALOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VAL
PU
12/17VALOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VAL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valor Resources : Application for quotation of securities - VAL

12/31/2021 | 12:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 31, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

VAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,850,000

31/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

88076390451

1.3

ASX issuer code

VAL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

31/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VALN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID EX OPTION DEFERRED

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

4,850,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

30/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

31/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,850,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01500000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
12:37aVALOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VAL
PU
12/21VALOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VAL
PU
12/17VALOR RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - VAL
PU
12/16Valor Resources Detects Geophysical Anomaly at Peru's Picha Project
MT
12/16VALOR RESOURCES : Open geophysical IP anomaly with Copper-Ag mineralisation
PU
12/16Valor Resources Limited Provides an Update on Assay Results Received from the Geochemic..
CI
12/10Skyharbour's Partner Company Valor Announces Upcoming Drilling Program and Commencement..
AQ
12/09Valor Resources to Start Drilling at Hook Lake Project in Canada
MT
12/08Valor Resources to Start Drilling at Canadian Uranium Project in January 2022; Shares U..
MT
12/08VALOR RESOURCES : Drilling Program Mobilisation Commenced at Hook Lake Project
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,43 M -1,76 M -1,76 M
Net cash 2021 0,56 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,4 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valor Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Bauk Executive Chairman
Paula Smith Cowan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Brian Keith McMaster Non-Executive Director
Gary L. Billingsley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED160.00%31
BHP GROUP-2.59%150 015
RIO TINTO PLC-11.41%108 045
GLENCORE PLC63.15%65 623
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.89%49 717
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.83%34 117