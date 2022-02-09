Valor Resources : Corporate Presentation 02/09/2022 | 02:19am EST Send by mail :

A S X : VA L Critical Commodities for a Carbon Free World in Tier 1 Jurisdictions Presented by: GEORGE BAUK Executive Chairman February 2022 DRILLING IN JANUARY 2022 AT HOOK LAKE OUTSTANDING COPPER RESULTS DRIVE COMPANY TO PREPARE TO DRILL IN 2022 1 A S X : V A L DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation contains forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "target", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, future expected production or earnings and financial position and performance are also forward looking statements. The forward looking statements in this presentation are based on current expectations, estimates, onlyassumptions, forecasts and projections about Valor Resources Limited ("Valor") and the industry in which it operates as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The forward looking statements relate to future matters and are subject to various inherent risks and uncertainties. Many known and unknown factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by any forward looking statements. Such factors i clude, among others, changes in market conditions, future prices of metals and exchange rate movements, the actual results of production, development and/or exploration activities, variations in grade or recovery rates, plant and/or equipment failure and the possibility of cost overruns. Neither Valor, its related bodies corporate nor any of their directors, officers, employees, agents or contractors makes any representation or warranty (either express or implied) as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness, adequacy, reliability or likelihood of fulfilment of any forward looking statement, or any events or results expressed or implied in any forward looking statement, except to the extent required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking statement. The forward looking statements in this presentation reflect views held only as at the date of this presentation. Other than as required by law and the ASX Listing Rules, Valor disclaims any duty to update forward looking statements to reflect new developments. useInformation in this presentation as it relates to exploration results is based on data compiled and reviewed by Mr. Gary Billingsley, a Non-Executive Director of Valor, who is a member of The Association Of Professional Engineers of Saskatchewan in Canada. Mr. Billingsley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons under the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Billingsley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. Billingsley has reviewed calculation of measured, indicated and inferred resources referenced according to the 2012 Edition of the Au tralasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information reported in this investor presentation. The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results from the Picha Project, Peru is extracted from the ASX announcements titled "Peru Project initial assays deliver high-grade results" dated 2nd June 2021, "Peruvian Picha Project landholding expanded" dated 10th June 2021, "Widespread significant copper mineralisation at Picha" dated 11th October 2021, "Further High-Grade Copper and Silver ersonalmineralisation at Picha" dated 4th November 2021, "Ground geophysics identifies Copper Drill Targets at Picha" dated 3rd December 2021, "Open geophysical IP anomaly with Copper-Ag mineralisation" dated 17th December 2021 and "Copper-Silver Picha Project Landholding Expanded" dated 19th January 2022, which are available to view on the Company's website (www.valorresources.com.au) . The Company confirms th t it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market a ouncement. The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Results from the Canadian projects in the Athabasca Basin is extracted from the ASX announcements titled "Acquisition of Canada Uranium assets & Change of Directors" dated 22nd October 2020, "Extensive ground consolidation of uranium properties" dated 7th July 2021, "Airborne Survey highlights targets at Hook Lake Project" dated 22nd July 2021, "Radiometrics reveal new anomalies at Hook Lake" dated 5th August 2021, "Evaluation reveals priority uranium targets at Cluff Lake" dates 26th August 2021, "High-gradeUranium-RareEarth-Silver-Lead results from Hook Lake field program" dated 31st August 2021, "Hook Lake Project - Exploration Update" dated 5th October 2021 and "Drilling Commences at Hook Lake Uranium project" dated 31st January 2022, which are available to view on the Company's website (www.valorresources.com.au) . The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement. 2 ersonal use only WHY VALOR? 2 key commodities paramount to achieving Global Net Zero Carbon Emissions

Uranium in Athabasca Basin in Canada Copper / Silver in Peru

Fully funded for uranium exploration programs in Canada

for uranium exploration programs in Canada A$5.4M raised at premium for Canadian exploration

Canada - Uranium Projects in the world class Athabasca Basin

in the world class Athabasca Basin 59.2% U 3 O 8 , 499g/t Ag, 5.05% TREO, 14.4% Pb (Float) TREO includes 11,797ppm Nd 2 O 3 + Pr 6 O 11 and 1,825ppm Dy 2 O 3

Peru - Copper / Silver Projects in the 2 nd largest copper / silver producing country

in the 2 largest copper / silver producing country 35.6m @ 1.3% Cu and 22.85g/t Ag - channel sample (Cobremani) 17.6m @ 1.95% Cu and 29.5g/t Ag - channel sample (Maricate) Ground based geophysics identifies copper drill targets

Wealth of success and knowledge within the Board and Management Team A S X : V A L 3 BOARD OF DIRECTORS George Bauk Executive Chairman onlyMr Bauk is an experienced company director with over 15 years' experience as a listed company director in Australia with the resources industry in both production and exploration with assets in Western Australia, Australia and internationally. Mr Bauk has held global operational and corporate roles with WMC Resources and Western Metals. Mr Bauk has a strong background in strategic management, business planning, building teams, finance and capital/debt raising (over $350m), and experience with a variety of commodities in particular rare earths, g ld, uranium and industrial minerals. Mr Bauk has overseen a number of uranium exploration projects in the US, Tanzania and Western Australia, usepartn ring with Areva in Western Australia whilst being Managing Director of Northern Uranium (prior to transitioning to Northern Minerals). In 2006, Mr Bauk was focussed on the southern Tanzanian region which was the region which was known for the successful Mkuju River discovery by Mantra Resources. During his time as managing director of Northern Minerals, he led its rapid development from a Greenfields heavy rare earth explorer to one of a few global producers of high value dysprosium outside of China. Brian McMaster ersonalNon-ExecutiveDirector Mr. McMaster has almost 20 years' experience in the area of corporate reconstruction and turnaround and performance improvement and 20 years in the mining industry. Mr. McMaster's experience includes umerous reorganisations and the recapitalisation and listing of 12 Australian companies. Mr. McMaster's career to date includes significant working periods in the United States, South America, Asia and India. Mr. McMaster was a founding director in venture capital and advisory firm, Garrison Capital Pty Ltd, and is also currently a director of a number of ASX and AIM listed companies. Gary Billingsley Non-Executive Director Mr. Billingsley has over 37 years' experience as a listed company director in Canada in the resources industry from exploration through to production in both oil and gas and mining. Mr Billingsley has global experience having worked on projects located in Canada, the US and Africa. With 48 years' experience in the resources industry. Mr Billingsley holds a Bachelor of Science Advanced degree in geology from the University of Saskatchewan, in Canada. He also obtained his Chartered Accountant designation and currently also holds designations as both a Professional Engineer and Professional Geoscientist. Mr. Billingsley's career highlights include leading the team that put Saskatchewan's largest gold mine into production, still producing after 29 years; discovering several diamond-bearing kimberlites in Saskatchewan, one of which has now completed final feasibility; playing a major role in taking a junior potash company public, that was subsequently purchased by BHP; and establishing one of the first companies to recognise the importance of developing rare earth projects outside of China including downstream capacity. Paula Smith Non-Executive Director & Company Secretary Ms. Smith is a finance professional with over 19 years' experience and is presently a director of a consulting and secretarial advisory firm specialising in business advisory, consulting and back office support (finance and secretarial) to SMEs and ASX listed entities. Prior to that Ms. Smith held senior roles in advisory firms KordaMentha and Ernst & Young. Ms. Smith holds a Bachelor of Commerce/Law (Hons), is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. A S X : V A L 4 MANAGEMENT TEAM Robin Wilson Exploration Manager onlyRobin has held senior exploration positions in several exploration and mining companies, including Polaris Metals, Tanganyika Gold, Troy Resources and CRA Exploration. He also spent 5 years working in oil and gas exp oration for Woodside Energy. During nearly 30 years of involvement in mineral exploration, Mr Wilson has worked on gold, nickel, REE, uranium, copper, lithium and phosphate projects throughout Australia and Africa and was involved in the initial discovery and outlining of several gold deposits. Between 2006 and 2021 he led the Northern Minerals exploration team that discovered the Browns Range REE deposits that have been developed and produced HRE carbonate. Diego Cillóniz Country Manager - Peru useMr. Cillóniz has over 15 years´ experience providing comprehensive legal advice to numerous listed companies developing exploration projects in Peru. Mr. Cillóniz advises clients on every aspect of the Project´s development, from the acquisition of the mining assets and the obtention of required environmental, exploration and associated permits, to ensuring compliance with all corporate, regulatory and legal requirements in Peru. Mr. Cillóniz holds a Master´s in Mining and Natural Resources Law from the University of Denver, Colorado and a law degree from Universidad de Lima, Peru. Jhony Vargas ersonalProject Manager - Peru Mr. Vargas is a Geological Engineer by profession with over 10 years' experience as an exploration geologist in which he worked in grassroot exploration projects, advanced exploration projects, exploring different types of mineral deposits, such as porphyry, high sulfidation, intermediate sulfidation, skarn and carbonate replacement deposits. From 2017 he has been working as a Project Manager for Canadian junior mining c mpanies like Puno Gold Corporation and Miramont Resources Corporation developing projects from the initial phases of exploration to the execution of drilling programs in the south of Perú. In the last year as Project Geologist at Kuya Silver Corporation, he led the team in the execution of drilling programs in the cent e of Perú. Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Consulting Geologists - Canada Dahrouge Geological is a North American mineral exploration, consulting, and project management group with offices in Canada and the United States. They provide professional geological, logistical, and project management services to the world's mining and mineral resource industry including project generation, program design, geophysics, project evaluation, geology & resources, as well as mine engineering and geotechnics. Dahrouge Geological has extensive exploration experience in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, with a consistent presence in the area since the early 2000's; this experience and network of contacts makes Dahrouge Geological an ideal team to lead the exploration program on Valor's Hook Lake Project. Terra Resources Geophysical - Geological Consulting - Australia With over a 100 years of combined experience, you can be sure that if there is in an exploration concept that can be identified and tested then it will be found. 