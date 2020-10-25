Valor Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z
Name of entity
Valor Resources Limited
ABN
88 076 390 451
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of director
Dr Nicholas Lindsay
Date of last notice
19 February 2018
Date that director ceased to be director
21 October 2020
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
-
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Number & class of securities
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
Nil
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
