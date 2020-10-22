Valor Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - VAL
10/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT
Proposed issue of securities
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
n/a
Performance Rights A - Vendor
166,666,667
n/a
Performance Rights B - Vendor
166,666,666
n/a
Unlisted Options - VALOptA
60,000,000
n/a
Unlisted Options - VALOptB
60,000,000
n/a
Unlisted Options - VALOptC
60,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights A - Director Bauk
30,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights B - Director Bauk
30,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights C - Director Bauk
30,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights D - Director Bauk
30,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights A - Director Billingsley
15,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights B - Director Billingsley
15,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights C - Director Billingsley
15,000,000
n/a
Performance Rights D - Director - Billingsley
15,000,000
VAL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
925,650,000
Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 22, 2020
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
076390451
1.3
ASX issuer code
VAL
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
Monday December 14, 2020
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
No
Comments
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
583,333,333
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 24
Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 04:14:00 UTC