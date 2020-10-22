Log in
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(VAL)
Valor Resources : Proposed issue of Securities - VAL

10/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Performance Rights A - Vendor

166,666,667

n/a

Performance Rights B - Vendor

166,666,666

n/a

Unlisted Options - VALOptA

60,000,000

n/a

Unlisted Options - VALOptB

60,000,000

n/a

Unlisted Options - VALOptC

60,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights A - Director Bauk

30,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights B - Director Bauk

30,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights C - Director Bauk

30,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights D - Director Bauk

30,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights A - Director Billingsley

15,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights B - Director Billingsley

15,000,000

n/a

Performance Rights C - Director Billingsley

15,000,000

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

n/a

Performance Rights D - Director - Billingsley

15,000,000

VAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

925,650,000

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 22, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

076390451

1.3

ASX issuer code

VAL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Thursday October 22, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

Monday December 14, 2020

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

583,333,333

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 04:14:00 UTC

