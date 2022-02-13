Valor Resources : Proposed issue of securities - VAL
02/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
For personal use only
Entity name
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
VALAK - Unlisted Options expiring 21-Feb-2024 Ex $0.02
51,000,000
confirmed
VAL
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
309,090,090
Proposed +issue date
21/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
For personal use only
1.1 Name of +Entity
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
88076390451
1.3
ASX issuer code
VAL
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
only
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
use
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
personal
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
309,090,090
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
For
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01100
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
only
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
use
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
VALAK - Unlisted Options expiring 21-Feb-2024 Ex $0.02
personal
+Security type
Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
51,000,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00010
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
ForOptions details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0200
21/2/2024
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 6
only
Proposed issue of securities
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:VAL)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Refer to ASX Announcement dated 14 February 2022
Part 7C - Timetable
use
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
21/2/2022
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
personal
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
51,000,000 Unlisted Options
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
For
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
309,090,090 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer
under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to
participate
The Company chose to complete a placement as it was the most timely and cost efficient method to raise capital.
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:51:00 UTC.