Valor Resources : Proposed issue of securities - VAL

02/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

VALAK - Unlisted Options expiring 21-Feb-2024 Ex $0.02

51,000,000

confirmed

VAL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

309,090,090

Proposed +issue date

21/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

88076390451

1.3

ASX issuer code

VAL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

309,090,090

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01100

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

only

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

use

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

VALAK - Unlisted Options expiring 21-Feb-2024 Ex $0.02

personal

+Security type

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

51,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00010

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

ForOptions details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0200

21/2/2024

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

only

Proposed issue of securities

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

VAL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:VAL)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Refer to ASX Announcement dated 14 February 2022

Part 7C - Timetable

use

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

21/2/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

personal

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

51,000,000 Unlisted Options

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

For

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

309,090,090 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer

under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to

participate

The Company chose to complete a placement as it was the most timely and cost efficient method to raise capital.

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,43 M -1,74 M -1,74 M
Net cash 2021 0,56 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 46,8 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Valor Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Bauk Executive Chairman
Paula Smith Cowan Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Brian Keith McMaster Non-Executive Director
Gary L. Billingsley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%34
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.73%177 433
RIO TINTO PLC17.05%129 765
GLENCORE PLC11.41%74 366
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.68%59 085
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.44%38 668