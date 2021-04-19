Log in
    VAL   AU000000VAL6

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(VAL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/19
0.008 AUD   -11.11%
04/19VALOR RESOURCES  : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
04/19VALOR RESOURCES  : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/19VALOR RESOURCES  : Change of Director's Interest Notice - B McMaster
PU
Valor Resources : Becoming a substantial holder

04/19/2021 | 11:24pm EDT
603 GUIDE page 1/2 19th April 2021

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To:Company Name/Scheme

VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

88 076 390 451

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Mr Tolga Kumova

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

n/a

The holder became a substantial holder on

15

/

04

/

2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary fully paid (O.F.P.)

152,924,529

152,924,529

5.28%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of

securities

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

112,591,196

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

30,333,333

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

10,000,000

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holders of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and

interest

Securities

registered as a holder (8)

number

of

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

112,591,196

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

30,333,333

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

10,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

securities

Cash

Non-cash

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

Various

Various prices

Vendor consideration

66,591,196

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

14/04/2021

$276,000.00

46,000,000

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

11/02/2021

$91,000.00

30,333,333

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

19/04/2021

$45,000.00

10,000,000

603 GUIDE page 2/2 19th April 2021

6. Associates

The reasons the person named in paragraph 3 above and associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

Director

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

Director

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

Director

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L

C/- DKP & CO SUITE 2, LEVEL 7 520 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000

KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L

C/- DKP & CO SUITE 2, LEVEL 7 520 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000

BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L

C/- DKP & CO SUITE 2, LEVEL 7 520 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000

Signature

print name Tolga Kumova

capacity

Director

sign here

date

19

/

04

/

2021

Disclaimer

Valor Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
