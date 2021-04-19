Valor Resources : Becoming a substantial holder

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary fully paid (O.F.P.)
152,924,529
152,924,529
5.28%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of
securities
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
112,591,196
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
30,333,333
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
10,000,000
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holders of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Class and
interest
Securities
registered as a holder (8)
number
of
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
112,591,196
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
30,333,333
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
10,000,000
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of
securities
Cash
Non-cash
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
Various
Various prices
Vendor consideration
66,591,196
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
14/04/2021
$276,000.00
46,000,000
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
11/02/2021
$91,000.00
30,333,333
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
19/04/2021
$45,000.00
10,000,000
603 GUIDE page 2/2 19th April 2021
6. Associates
The reasons the person named in paragraph 3 above and associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
Director
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
Director
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
Director
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L
C/- DKP & CO SUITE 2, LEVEL 7 520 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000
KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L
C/- DKP & CO SUITE 2, LEVEL 7 520 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000
BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L
C/- DKP & CO SUITE 2, LEVEL 7 520 COLLINS STREET, MELBOURNE VIC 3000
