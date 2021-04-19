Valor Resources : Becoming a substantial holder

603 GUIDE page 1/2 19th April 2021

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To:Company Name/Scheme VALOR RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 88 076 390 451 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Mr Tolga Kumova ACN/ARSN (if applicable) n/a The holder became a substantial holder on 15 / 04 / 2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary fully paid (O.F.P.) 152,924,529 152,924,529 5.28%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L 112,591,196 KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L 30,333,333 BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L 10,000,000 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holders of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and interest Securities registered as a holder (8) number of SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L SISU INTERNATIONAL P/L 112,591,196 KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L KITARA INVESTMENTS P/L 30,333,333 BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L BILGI INVESTMENTS P/L 10,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: