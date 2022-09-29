Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Valora Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG

(VALN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-09-28 am EDT
260.00 CHF   +0.19%
Top-up bitcoin wallets available at k kiosk, Press & Books and avec

09/29/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Top-up bitcoin wallets available at k kiosk, Press & Books and avec

29.09.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

Valora is making it even easier to use cryptocurrencies. Customers can now buy bitcoins directly at k kiosk, Press & Books and avec thanks to the bitcoin wallet from Start2Coin. This marks a further expansion of the range of convenient services offered at Valora stores.

The bitcoin wallet from Start2Coin is a way for customers to buy bitcoins directly at the current daily price. This is different from the bitcoin vouchers that have been available from Valora since April 2021, where the money loaded online has to be converted into bitcoins first. The Start2Coin bitcoin wallet is a small plastic card with a memory chip. It costs CHF 29.90 and can be re-reused an unlimited number of times. Bitcoins worth up to CHF 1,000 can be loaded every 30 days per card, with a maximum of two transactions of CHF 500 each. 

Start2Coin is backed by Sweepay AG, a financial intermediary based in Switzerland. Valora is currently rolling out this service step-by-step to around 950 k kiosk, Press & Books and avec sales outlets (excluding service station shops) in Switzerland. 

NFC-enabled smartphone and app
Using the bitcoin wallet could not be easier: customers need an NFC-enabled smartphone and the app from software developer Tangem. They will then be able to pay and transfer bitcoins, which are saved in the app via the wallet topped up at the sales outlet. There is no need to register or provide any data.

The sale of bitcoin wallets is another new service offered by Valora at its retail outlets. The sales outlets of Valora Retail have increasingly evolved into service centres in the past few years, with the constant addition of new services such as renting umbrellas and Chimpy power banks charged with solar electricity as well as new payment and pick-up/drop-off options.

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

About Valora
Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers’ journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering – nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.– as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world’s leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group’s registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

More information is available at www.valora.com.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Media Relations
Martin Zehnder
Fon +41 61 467 24 53
media@valora.com


End of Media Release

1452627  29.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452627&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 892 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
Net income 2022 32,7 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net Debt 2022 1 000 M 1 020 M 1 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,9x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 1 139 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 570
Free-Float 58,2%
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 260,00 CHF
Average target price 233,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Beat Fellmann Group Chief Financial Officer
Sascha Zahnd Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Kliger Director
Insa Klasing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG66.56%1 162
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-20.97%20 931
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-17.99%5 104
DUFRY AG-29.10%2 934
LESLIE'S, INC.-39.77%2 608
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-55.79%2 160