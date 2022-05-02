Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Valora Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG

(VALN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/29 11:31:06 am EDT
159.80 CHF   -0.13%
01:20aSwitzerland's Valora Issues $103 Million Of Bonds
MT
01:03aValora refinances with EUR 100 million Schuldschein issue and extends debt maturity profile markedly
EQ
04/12VALORA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valora refinances with EUR 100 million Schuldschein issue and extends debt maturity profile markedly

05/02/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Valora refinances with EUR 100 million Schuldschein issue and extends debt maturity profile markedly

02.05.2022 / 07:00

Media release

With the new Schuldschein issue worth EUR 100 million with a five- and seven-year term, Valora is partially refinancing a maturing EUR Schuldschein issue early. It is thus improving its long-term financing structure.

On 29 April 2022, Valora placed a Schuldschein issue worth EUR 100 million with a five- and seven-year term on the banking market. Through this transaction, the leading foodvenience provider is able to extend its debt maturity profile markedly and to successfully refinance parts of the Schuldschein issue of EUR 170 million (set to mature in January 2023) at an early stage.

The strong demand exceeded Valora's expectations so that the company increased the original target volume of EUR 75 million by EUR 25 million. The strong interest came from Swiss, German and international investors.

The transaction was overseen by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, DZ BANK AG and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg. It will be closed on 11 July 2022.

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

About Valora
Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Investor Relations
Annette Carrer-Martin
Fon +41 61 467 21 23
ir@valora.com		 Media Relations
Christina Wahlstrand
Fon +41 61 467 24 53
media@valora.com

Disclaimer 
This document contains forward-looking statements referring to topics that are not based on historical fact and cannot otherwise be proven by referring to past events. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties as well as known and unknown risks. These uncertainties and risks, along with other factors, may mean that actual future events and developments, including Valora's results, financial position and development, significantly deviate from what was explicitly or implicitly stated or assumed in the forward-looking statements. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this document only apply at the time of publication. Valora is not obligated to review or update forward-looking statements in light of new information or future developments or for any other reasons. This media release is not intended as a recommendation to buy securities.


End of Media Release

1340503  02.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340503&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VALORA HOLDING AG
01:20aSwitzerland's Valora Issues $103 Million Of Bonds
MT
01:03aValora refinances with EUR 100 million Schuldschein issue and extends debt maturity pro..
EQ
04/12VALORA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/12VALORA HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
04/06VALORA : The Annual General Meeting of Valora Holding AG approves all proposals by the Boa..
PU
04/05Valora Launches First Hybrid Store In Germany
MT
04/05Valora opens its first hybrid store in Düsseldorf based on the Swiss model
EQ
04/05Valora Holding AG Opens Its First Hybrid Store in Düsseldorf Based on the Swiss Model
CI
03/09E-COMMERCE & DELIVERY : Valora launches avec now delivery service in Basel
EQ
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Valora Holding AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALORA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 901 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
Net income 2022 32,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 000 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 700 M 719 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 3 618
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart VALORA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valora Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 159,80 CHF
Average target price 193,75 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Beat Fellmann Group Chief Financial Officer
Sascha Zahnd Chairman
Michael Kliger Director
Insa Klasing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG2.57%719
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-15.57%22 592
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-2.44%6 142
DUFRY AG-12.71%3 676
LESLIE'S, INC.-17.16%3 578
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-40.47%3 386