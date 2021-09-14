Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Valora Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG

(VALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valora : strengthens its food service business in Germany by purchasing Back-Factory

09/14/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Valora strengthens its food service business in Germany by purchasing Back-Factory

14-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

The Valora Group is consistently pushing ahead with its announced growth strategy by taking over the German snack specialist and food service system Back-Factory with more than 80 sales outlets. With this step Valora is substantially expanding its position in the German food service market, making further inroads into the inner cities, extending its German food service platform and exploiting economies of scale.

With the acquisition of Back-Factory, the Valora Group is strengthening its foodvenience core business in the context of its growth strategy as planned by also making purchases in existing regions thus benefiting from market consolidation. Measured against pre-crisis levels, the acquisition will put Valora among the top five highest-turnover catering companies and food service systems in Germany (previously among the top ten according to foodservice magazine 4/2020).

Valora is buying Back-Factory from Harry-Brot, the most important producer of baked goods in Germany. The takeover is expected to take place on 1 November 2021, subject to the approval of the Bundeskartellamt. The two companies have agreed not to disclose any details about the transaction, which is being financed with existing funds.

Harry-Brot founded Back-Factory some 20 years ago, and the first Back-Factory store opened in Bielefeld in 2002. The classic self-service bakery subsequently developed into a provider of snack foods with more than 80 stores throughout Germany. These are operated as franchises and own outlets, are particularly well represented in city centres and have long-term rental contracts. Back-Factory generated external sales of some EUR 80 million and EBITDA of around EUR 5 million in 2019.

With Back-Factory, Valora is expanding its food service platform in Germany, which already includes the BackWerk and Ditsch brands. 'With its self-service concept and wide range of cold and warm snacks, Back-Factory compares well with our BackWerk food service bakery format,' explains Thomas Eisele, CEO of Valora Food Service. 'Back-Factory also ideally complements our current German store portfolio of some 500 BackWerk and Ditsch sales outlets with additional locations and allows us to make further inroads into downtown areas.'

Michael Mueller, CEO of the Valora Group, says: 'We're looking forward to welcoming Back-Factory to Valora very soon. Valora boasts pronounced expertise in the foodvenience business and a proven capacity to integrate companies that have been taken over. Thanks to Back-Factory we will strengthen our market position and this growth will allow us to benefit from interesting economies of scale. This expansion also underlines our conviction that the foodvenience business will remain attractive in future.'

This ad hoc announcement is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

About Valora
Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2020, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

More information is available at www.valora.com.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Investor Relations
Annette Carrer-Martin
Fon +41 61 467 21 23
annette.carrer@valora.com		 Media Relations
Christina Wahlstrand
Fon +41 61 467 24 53
media@valora.com

End of ad hoc announcement

1233110  14-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233110&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about VALORA HOLDING AG
01:22aVALORA : strengthens its food service business in Germany by purchasing Back-Fac..
PU
01:03aVALORA : strengthens its food service business in Germany by purchasing Back-Fac..
EQ
01:02aValora renforce son activité Food Service en Allemagne avec l'acquisition de ..
DJ
01:02aValora strengthens its food service business in Germany by purchasing Back-Fa..
DJ
09/10VALORA : Test EN
PU
07/21Valora Holding Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
07/21VALORA : Shrinks Loss in H1, Confirms Return to Profit in Six to Nine Months
MT
07/21Valora Group reports positive EBIT in the first half of 2021, confirms expect..
TE
07/21Valora Holding Ag Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021 and 2022
CI
07/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, Avast, AMC Entertainme..
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALORA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 736 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
Net income 2021 6,06 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
Net Debt 2021 1 328 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
P/E ratio 2021 127x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 766 M 831 M 830 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 395
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart VALORA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valora Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 174,60 CHF
Average target price 212,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Müller Group Chief Executive Officer
Beat Fellmann Group Chief Financial Officer
Franz Julen Chairman
Michael Kliger Director
Insa Klasing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG0.46%831
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY45.72%23 422
NEXT PLC10.81%14 031
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY21.68%6 731
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC38.33%5 073
DUFRY AG-17.51%4 536