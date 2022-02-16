Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Welcome back: free coffee for commuters at k kiosk and avec



16.02.2022 / 17:45



Media release Valora is delighted that people can be travelling more freely again after the Federal Council's easing of the COVID-19 measures. This is why on Monday, 21 February 2022 k kiosk once again and this time also avec will welcome all commuters in Switzerland with a free coffee. This finds both Valora formats brightening up people's journeys after the major easing in the COVID-19 measures announced by the Swiss Federal Council on Wednesday. Thanks to the latest easing, more commuters will return to Valora's sales outlets at highly frequented locations, which will have a positive impact on the company's business performance. This recovery in profitability was already very noticeable in autumn 2021 when normality returned to some extent following the easing of measures. This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom. About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2020, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG. More information is available at www.valora.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact: Media Relations

