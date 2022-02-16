Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Valora Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALN   CH0002088976

VALORA HOLDING AG

(VALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Welcome back: free coffee for commuters at k kiosk and avec

02/16/2022 | 11:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Welcome back: free coffee for commuters at k kiosk and avec

16.02.2022 / 17:45

Media release

Valora is delighted that people can be travelling more freely again after the Federal Council's easing of the COVID-19 measures. This is why on Monday, 21 February 2022 k kiosk once again and this time also avec will welcome all commuters in Switzerland with a free coffee.

This finds both Valora formats brightening up people's journeys after the major easing in the COVID-19 measures announced by the Swiss Federal Council on Wednesday. 

Thanks to the latest easing, more commuters will return to Valora's sales outlets at highly frequented locations, which will have a positive impact on the company's business performance. This recovery in profitability was already very noticeable in autumn 2021 when normality returned to some extent following the easing of measures.

This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom.

About Valora
Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers' journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering - nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo and the popular own brand ok.- as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world's leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2020, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Group's registered office is in Muttenz, Switzerland. The registered shares of Valora Holding AG (VALN) are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange AG.

More information is available at www.valora.com.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact:

Media Relations
Christina Wahlstrand
Fon +41 61 467 24 53
media@valora.com


End of Media Release

1281478  16.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1281478&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VALORA HOLDING AG
11:48aWELCOME BACK : free coffee for commuters at k kiosk and avec
EQ
01/20Valora Proposed to Elect Vice Chairman As Chairman
MT
01/20Sascha Zahnd proposed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valora
EQ
01/20Valora Holding AG Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/11Stifel Lowers Price Target on Valora, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
2021Valora now to rely on vending machines as well - roll-out of 300 k kiosk machines acros..
EQ
2021Valora Holding Ag Enters into the Vending Machine Business
CI
2021VALORA : launches new wooden avec box
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alphabet, Apple, DuPont de Nemours, Credit Suisse, Sika...
2021Valora Buys German Food Chain Back-Factory
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VALORA HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 727 M 1 864 M 1 864 M
Net income 2021 4,33 M 4,68 M 4,68 M
Net Debt 2021 1 326 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
P/E ratio 2021 178x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 774 M 836 M 836 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 395
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart VALORA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Valora Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALORA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 176,60 CHF
Average target price 181,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Beat Fellmann Group Chief Financial Officer
Franz Julen Chairman
Michael Kliger Director
Insa Klasing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALORA HOLDING AG13.35%836
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-8.66%24 984
NEXT PLC-13.20%12 190
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.73%6 479
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-16.88%5 098
DUFRY AG7.62%4 762