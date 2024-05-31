VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre” or the “Company”); (TSX‐V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0) today announced the voting results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on May 27, 2024.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board at four, including the election of each director nominee. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee # Voted For %Voted For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld



James Paterson 51,451,180 98.61% 726,333 1.39% Dale Wallster 51,381,152 98.47% 796,361 1.53% Garth Kirkham 51,471,180 98.65% 706,333 1.35% Darren Klinck 51,471,180 98.65% 706,333 1.35%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Company by 98.65% of votes for, and the Stock Option Plan as described in the Company’s Information Circular was approved by 97.78% of votes.

Subsequent to the meeting, the Board of Directors re- confirmed the following committees, all of which are comprised of independent directors:

Audit Committee: Dale Wallster (Chair), Darren Klinck, Garth Kirkham

Compensation Committee: Garth Kirkham (Chair), Dale Wallster, Darren Klinck

Corporate Governance Committee: Darren Klinck (Chair), Garth Kirkham, Dale Wallster



About ValOre

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

“James R. Paterson”

James R. Paterson, Chairman and CEO

ValOre Metals Corp.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 604 235-4061, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

ValOre Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.