    VO   CA92025V1094

VALORE METALS CORP.

(VO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:08 2022-11-01 pm EDT
0.3600 CAD   +10.77%
02:25pValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022
NE
10/26ValOre Reports Trench and Trado Auger PGE Assay Results from Nambi, Sao Francisco and Galante West Targets, Pedra Branca Project, Brazil
AQ
10/25ValOre Metals Highlights Assay Results from Brazil
MT
ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

11/01/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2022) - ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

Jim Paterson, CEO will be presenting on November 10th at 3:40pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2022/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

ValOre Metals Corp.
Dustin Zinger
1.604.653.9464
contact@valoremetals.com
https://valoremetals.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
