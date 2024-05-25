ValOre Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024

ValOre Metals Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net income was CAD 0.113324 million compared to net loss of CAD 1.37 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.001 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of CAD 0.01 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.834438 million compared to CAD 2.74 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.005 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.005 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.