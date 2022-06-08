Log in
    VO   CA92025V1094

VALORE METALS CORP.

(VO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:25 2022-06-08 pm EDT
0.4500 CAD   -5.26%
02:32pVALORE METALS : Info Postcard
PU
06/03ValOre Metals Intersects Radioactive Structures in 17 of 20 RC Drill Holes at Dipole and Yat Targets, Angilak Property Uranium Project
AQ
06/02Valore Metals Says Exploration Drilling at its Angilak Uranium Property Shows Widespread Radioactivity
MT
ValOre Metals : Info Postcard

06/08/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
TSX-V: VO

VALOREMETALS.COM

CAPITALIZING ON TWO

MASSIVE OPPORTUNITIES

Ownership of an entire PGE district in Brazil and Canada's highest grade uranium resource outside of the Athabasca.

46

78

79

92

Pd

Pt

Au

U

Palladium

Platinum

Gold

Uranium

104.42

195.08

196.97

238.03

  1. 646-4527| contact@valoremetals.com 1020-800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

Pedra Branca Property

Ownership of an entire palladium, platinum, gold district

2.2 Moz @ 1.08 g/t Pd+Pt+Au

NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (2022)

Substantial prior investment (>US$35M) + CAD$6.1M ValOre 2020/2021

Signiﬁcant exploration potential

Angilak Property

(56,852 ha) Northeastern Brazil

(59,483 ha) Nunavut, Canada

District scale potential for uranium, precious and base metals

Lac 50 Trend has one of the highest-grade uranium resources globally, and the highest-grade one outside of Sasketchewan

43.3 million pounds @ 0.69% U3 O8 NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (2013)

Over $CAD60M invested by ValOre on property-wide exploration and $30M by previous explorers

Disclaimer

ValOre Metals Corp. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,64 M -4,50 M -4,50 M
Net cash 2021 2,52 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,7 M 54,0 M 54,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,48 CAD
Average target price 1,05 CAD
Spread / Average Target 121%
Managers and Directors
James R. Paterson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert James Scott Chief Financial Officer
Garth David Kirkham Independent Director
Dale Wallster Independent Director
James P. Malone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALORE METALS CORP.-13.64%54
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.64%10 685
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.45%8 791
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.12.92%8 127
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-4.90%1 105
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.14.57%806