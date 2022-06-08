ValOre Metals : Info Postcard

District scale potential for uranium, precious and base metals

Lac 50 Trend has one of the highest-grade uranium resources globally, and the highest-grade one outside of Sasketchewan

43.3 million pounds @ 0.69% U3 O8 NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (2013)

Over $CAD60M invested by ValOre on property-wide exploration and $30M by previous explorers