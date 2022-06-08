|
ValOre Metals : Info Postcard
CAPITALIZING ON TWO
MASSIVE OPPORTUNITIES
Ownership of an entire PGE district in Brazil and Canada's highest grade uranium resource outside of the Athabasca.
Pedra Branca Property
Ownership of an entire palladium, platinum, gold district
2.2 Moz @ 1.08 g/t Pd+Pt+Au
NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (2022)
Substantial prior investment (>US$35M) + CAD$6.1M ValOre 2020/2021
Signiﬁcant exploration potential
Angilak Property
(56,852 ha) Northeastern Brazil
(59,483 ha) Nunavut, Canada
District scale potential for uranium, precious and base metals
Lac 50 Trend has one of the highest-grade uranium resources globally, and the highest-grade one outside of Sasketchewan
43.3 million pounds @ 0.69% U3 O8 NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (2013)
Over $CAD60M invested by ValOre on property-wide exploration and $30M by previous explorers
All news about VALORE METALS CORP.
|Sales 2021
|
-
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
-5,64 M
-4,50 M
-4,50 M
|Net cash 2021
|
2,52 M
2,01 M
2,01 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-7,15x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
67,7 M
54,0 M
54,0 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|-
|EV / Sales 2021
|-
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|71,2%
Mean consensus BUY
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|0,48 CAD
|Average target price
|1,05 CAD
|Spread / Average Target
|121%