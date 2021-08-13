Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Valorem Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VALU   CA92026P1018

VALOREM RESOURCES INC.

(VALU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 08/13 09:41:57 am
0.15 CAD   -36.17%
09:40aCSE BULLETIN : Reinstatement - Valorem Resources Inc. (VALU)
NE
08:45aVALOREM RESOURCES : IIROC Trade Resumption - VALU
AQ
08/12VALOREM RESOURCES : Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AQ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Valorem Resources Inc. (VALU)

08/13/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 aout/August 2021) - Effective immediately, Valorem Resources Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter de maintenant Valorem Resources Inc. sera rétablie à des fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date:

le 13 aout/August 2021

Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):

VALU

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
