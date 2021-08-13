CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Valorem Resources Inc. (VALU)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 13 aout/August 2021) - Effective immediately, Valorem Resources Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

À compter de maintenant Valorem Resources Inc. sera rétablie à des fins de négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.

Date: le 13 aout/August 2021 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): VALU

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l’adresse: Listings@thecse.com.