    VALU   CA92026P2008

VALOREM RESOURCES INC.

(VALU)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:54:00 2023-03-20 pm EDT
0.5000 CAD    0.00%
09:15aValorem Announces Stock Option Grant
NE
2022Valorem Completes Acquisition of Regency Mining Limited and Its Inferred 3.1 Million Ounce Gold Project
AQ
2022Valorem Resources Inc. completed the acquisition of Regency Mining Limited for $3.61 million.
CI
Valorem Announces Stock Option Grant

03/21/2023 | 09:15am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2023) - VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (CSE: VALU) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,100,000 stock options (each, a "Option") to certain consultants of the Company for the purchase of up to 4,100,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. All Options vest as to: (i) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date of grant; (ii) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date that is six (6) months from the date of grant; (iii) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date that is twelve (12) months from the date of grant; and (iv) twenty-five (25%) percent on the date that is eighteen (18) months from the date of grant, and are exercisable for a period of three (3) years at an exercise price of $0.51 per Share.

About Valorem Resources Inc.

Valorem explores and develops precious metal properties in the Americas and the DRC. For further details and maps, please see: https://valoremresources.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Louie, Interim CEO and Director

Email: info@valoremresources.com
Office: +1 (604) 908-1679

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159250


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,49 M -2,55 M -2,55 M
Net Debt 2022 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,5 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart VALOREM RESOURCES INC.
Valorem Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tony Louie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Drew N. Brass Independent Director
Young Yuan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALOREM RESOURCES INC.8.70%16
BHP GROUP LIMITED-5.85%146 059
RIO TINTO PLC-7.55%110 582
GLENCORE PLC-18.66%69 221
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-3.55%40 902
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.86%39 085
