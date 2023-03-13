Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Valour Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEFTF   CA92027E1051

VALOUR INC.

(DEFTF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:42:20 2023-03-10 pm EST
0.0983 USD   -8.13%
03/02Valour Announces Strategic Partnership With Spirit Blockchain And Participation In Private Placement Of Cse : Spir
PR
03/02Valour Inc. Appoints Lewis Bateman to Board of Directors
CI
03/02Valour Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with Spirit Blockchain
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valour confirms No Exposure to Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank or Silicon Valley Bank

03/13/2023 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Valour's partially owned bank, SEBA Bank AG, is expanding onboarding resources due to higher customer demand amidst recent banking developments

TORONTO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: MB9) (OTC: DEFTF), today confirms, in connection with the Company's commitment to providing transparent information, that neither itself nor any of its operating subsidiaries have any exposure to Silvergate Bank, Signature Bank or Silicon Valley Bank.

The company also confirms that SEBA Bank AG, one of its strategic investments, has no exposure to Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank, or USDC "The strategic decision to acquire a stake in one of two digital assets licensed banks by the Swiss regulator FINMA, SEBA Bank has proven to be paying off, particularly during difficult times like these. SEBA bank has no exposure to USDC, Silvergate or Silicon Valley Bank and is seeing more interest from potential customers during the last days," said Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of Valour, who also holds a seat on SEBA's management board. The security and safety of investors' funds will always remain the Company's top priority.

Valour Cayman offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across European exchanges, banks and broker platforms. Valour Cayman's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap (UNI), Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Cosmos (ATOM), Binance (BNB), Enjin (ENJ), Valour Bitcoin Carbon Neutral, and Valour Digital Asset Basket 10 (VDAB10) ETPs with low management fees. Valour Cayman's flagship products are Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as underlyings which are completely fee free.

About Valour

Valour Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTCQB: DEFTF) is a technology company and the first and only publicly traded company that bridges the gap between traditional capital markets and finance. Founded in 2019, Valour is backed by an acclaimed and pioneering team with decades of experience in financial markets and digital assets. Valour's mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading Web3 and technologies. This allows investors to access the future of finance via regulated equity exchanges using their traditional bank account and access.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information: 

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Offering; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour exchange traded products by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valour-confirms-no-exposure-to-silvergate-bank-signature-bank-or-silicon-valley-bank-301769875.html

SOURCE Valour, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about VALOUR INC.
03/02Valour Announces Strategic Partnersh : Spir
PR
03/02Valour Inc. Appoints Lewis Bateman to Board of Directors
CI
03/02Valour Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with Spirit Blockchain
CI
03/02Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from Valour..
CI
02/13VALOUR VDAB10 becomes new benchmark index for crypto offerings at independent research ..
PR
02/03Valour Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
AQ
02/03Valour Inc. Announces Change of Auditor
GL
01/23/R E P E AT -- Valour Announces Increase in AUM by 44% Since Beginning of the Year/
AQ
01/22Valour Announces Increase in AUM by 44% Since Beginning of the Year
PR
01/12Valour Announces Receipt of Approval in Principle by the Jersey Regulator JFSC and Fili..
PR
More news