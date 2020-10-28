Log in
VALQUA, LTD.

(7995)
VALQUA : posted summary of its FY ended March 2021 2nd Quarter results.

10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

October 28, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

VALQUA, LTD. (7995)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,644

8,663

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

11,357

11,568

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

1,885

1,761

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

3,000

3,128

Work in process

646

785

Raw materials and supplies

1,369

1,385

Other

1,922

2,163

Allowance for doubtful accounts

14

15

Total current assets

26,811

29,440

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

6,278

5,933

Land

4,005

4,004

Other, net

5,582

6,220

Total property, plant and equipment

15,866

16,157

Intangible assets

Other

906

1,152

Total intangible assets

906

1,152

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,982

2,802

Other

1,561

1,537

Allowance for doubtful accounts

0

0

Total investments and other assets

4,544

4,340

Total non-current assets

21,317

21,650

Total assets

48,128

51,091

－ 1 －

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

5,190

5,175

Short-term borrowings

1,782

2,193

Current portion of long-term borrowings

130

121

Income taxes payable

362

612

Provision for bonuses

430

454

Provision for bonuses for directors (and

38

30

other officers)

Other

2,581

2,591

Total current liabilities

10,517

11,178

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,158

2,088

Retirement benefit liability

534

456

Other

987

1,363

Total non-current liabilities

2,680

3,907

Total liabilities

13,197

15,086

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,957

13,957

Capital surplus

3,963

3,979

Retained earnings

16,558

17,475

Treasury shares

1,635

1,572

Total shareholders' equity

32,843

33,840

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,054

1,298

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

131

354

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

432

343

Total accumulated other comprehensive

490

600

income

Non-controlling interests

1,596

1,563

Total net assets

34,930

36,004

Total liabilities and net assets

48,128

51,091

－ 2 －

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

Net sales

24,915

21,630

Cost of sales

15,468

13,006

Gross profit

9,447

8,624

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,902

6,938

Operating profit

2,545

1,685

Non-operating income

Interest income

2

1

Dividend income

29

23

Rental income from facilities

115

193

Share of profit of entities accounted for using

0

equity method

Other

46

96

Total non-operating income

194

314

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

33

35

Rental expenses on facilities

97

165

Foreign exchange losses

49

13

Share of loss of entities accounted for using

2

equity method

Other

29

21

Total non-operating expenses

210

238

Ordinary profit

2,529

1,762

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

4

2

Gain on sales of investment securities

70

916

Total extraordinary income

75

919

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

0

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

11

9

Impairment loss

47

Loss on sales of investment securities

46

Compensation expenses for health damage

20

caused by asbestos

Total extraordinary losses

11

123

Profit before income taxes

2,593

2,558

Income taxes - current

661

739

Income taxes - deferred

63

10

Total income taxes

725

750

Profit

1,867

1,807

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

51

4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,816

1,803

－ 3 －

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

Profit

1,867

1,807

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

92

245

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

322

234

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net

45

89

of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of

4

4

entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

188

95

Comprehensive income

1,679

1,903

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

1,647

1,913

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

32

9

controlling interests

－ 4 －

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:01 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 45 500 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2021 3 000 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 32 110 M 307 M 308 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 876
Free-Float 86,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Toshikazu Takisawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Hombo President, COO & Representative Director
Mutsuo Aoki Director, Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Rinko Aoki Manager-Technology Development
Kiyotaka Kurokawa Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALQUA, LTD.-30.51%307
ATLAS COPCO AB6.42%52 976
FANUC CORPORATION5.41%39 473
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.89%28 172
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.4.30%27 603
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED63.49%25 107
