VALQUA : posted summary of its FY ended March 2021 2nd Quarter results.
10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT
October 28, 2020
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
VALQUA, LTD. (7995)
English translation from the original Japanese-language document
(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
6,644
8,663
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
11,357
11,568
Electronically recorded monetary claims -
1,885
1,761
operating
Merchandise and finished goods
3,000
3,128
Work in process
646
785
Raw materials and supplies
1,369
1,385
Other
1,922
2,163
Allowance for doubtful accounts
14
15
Total current assets
26,811
29,440
▲
▲
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
6,278
5,933
Land
4,005
4,004
Other, net
5,582
6,220
Total property, plant and equipment
15,866
16,157
Intangible assets
Other
906
1,152
Total intangible assets
906
1,152
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
2,982
2,802
Other
1,561
1,537
Allowance for doubtful accounts
0
0
Total investments and other assets
4,544
4,340
▲
▲
Total non-current assets
21,317
21,650
Total assets
48,128
51,091
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of September 30, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
5,190
5,175
Short-term borrowings
1,782
2,193
Current portion of long-term borrowings
130
121
Income taxes payable
362
612
Provision for bonuses
430
454
Provision for bonuses for directors (and
38
30
other officers)
Other
2,581
2,591
Total current liabilities
10,517
11,178
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,158
2,088
Retirement benefit liability
534
456
Other
987
1,363
Total non-current liabilities
2,680
3,907
Total liabilities
13,197
15,086
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,957
13,957
Capital surplus
3,963
3,979
Retained earnings
16,558
17,475
Treasury shares
1,635
1,572
Total shareholders' equity
32,843
33,840
▲
▲
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
1,054
1,298
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
131
354
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
▲432
▲343
Total accumulated other comprehensive
▲
▲
490
600
income
Non-controlling interests
1,596
1,563
Total net assets
34,930
36,004
Total liabilities and net assets
48,128
51,091
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
Net sales
24,915
21,630
Cost of sales
15,468
13,006
Gross profit
9,447
8,624
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,902
6,938
Operating profit
2,545
1,685
Non-operating income
Interest income
2
1
Dividend income
29
23
Rental income from facilities
115
193
Share of profit of entities accounted for using
0
－
equity method
Other
46
96
Total non-operating income
194
314
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
33
35
Rental expenses on facilities
97
165
Foreign exchange losses
49
13
Share of loss of entities accounted for using
－
2
equity method
Other
29
21
Total non-operating expenses
210
238
Ordinary profit
2,529
1,762
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
4
2
Gain on sales of investment securities
70
916
Total extraordinary income
75
919
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sales of non-current assets
0
0
Loss on abandonment of non-current assets
11
9
Impairment loss
－
47
Loss on sales of investment securities
－
46
Compensation expenses for health damage
－
20
caused by asbestos
Total extraordinary losses
11
123
Profit before income taxes
2,593
2,558
Income taxes - current
661
739
Income taxes - deferred
63
10
Total income taxes
725
750
Profit
1,867
1,807
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
51
4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
1,816
1,803
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2020
Profit
1,867
1,807
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
92
245
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
322
234
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net
▲
▲
45
89
of tax
Share of other comprehensive income of
4
4
entities accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
188
95
▲
▲
▲
Comprehensive income
1,679
1,903
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
1,647
1,913
of parent
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
32
▲
9
controlling interests
