VALQUA, LTD.

(7995)
VALQUA : posted summary of its FY ended March 2021 3rd Quarter results.

01/27/2021 | 03:34am EST
January 27, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

VALQUA, LTD. (7995)

English translation from the original Japanese-language document

(All financial information has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

6,644

6,872

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

11,357

11,917

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

1,885

2,066

operating

Merchandise and finished goods

3,000

3,175

Work in process

646

830

Raw materials and supplies

1,369

1,304

Other

1,922

1,994

Allowance for doubtful accounts

14

15

Total current assets

26,811

28,146

-

-

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

6,278

5,855

Land

4,005

4,002

Other, net

5,582

6,624

Total property, plant and equipment

15,866

16,482

Intangible assets

Other

906

1,265

Total intangible assets

906

1,265

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

2,982

3,152

Other

1,561

1,493

Allowance for doubtful accounts

0

3

Total investments and other assets

4,544

4,641

-

-

Total non-current assets

21,317

22,389

Total assets

48,128

50,535

ï¼ 1 ï¼

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

5,190

4,981

Short-term borrowings

1,782

1,959

Current portion of long-term borrowings

130

111

Income taxes payable

362

389

Provision for bonuses

430

237

Provision for bonuses for directors (and

38

45

other officers)

Other

2,581

2,858

Total current liabilities

10,517

10,583

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,158

2,052

Retirement benefit liability

534

459

Other

987

1,547

Total non-current liabilities

2,680

4,059

Total liabilities

13,197

14,643

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,957

13,957

Capital surplus

3,963

3,979

Retained earnings

16,558

17,068

Treasury shares

1,635

1,573

Total shareholders' equity

32,843

33,432

-

-

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

1,054

1,540

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

131

358

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-432

-300

Total accumulated other comprehensive

-

-

490

881

income

Non-controlling interests

1,596

1,578

Total net assets

34,930

35,892

Total liabilities and net assets

48,128

50,535

ï¼ 2 ï¼

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Net sales

36,561

32,748

Cost of sales

22,782

19,947

Gross profit

13,778

12,800

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,426

10,555

Operating profit

3,352

2,245

Non-operating income

Interest income

4

2

Dividend income

51

43

Rental income from facilities

170

284

Share of profit of entities accounted for using

8

6

equity method

Other

82

138

Total non-operating income

319

475

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

55

51

Rental expenses on facilities

144

237

Foreign exchange losses

52

9

Other

48

29

Total non-operating expenses

300

328

Ordinary profit

3,371

2,393

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

103

916

Other

5

2

Total extraordinary income

108

919

Extraordinary losses

Loss on abandonment of non-current assets

17

11

Impairment loss

ï¼

49

Loss on sales of investment securities

ï¼

46

Compensation expenses for health damage

ï¼

34

caused by asbestos

Other

4

0

Total extraordinary losses

21

141

Profit before income taxes

3,457

3,170

Income taxes - current

777

824

Income taxes - deferred

212

146

Total income taxes

989

970

Profit

2,468

2,199

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

74

9

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,393

2,190

ï¼ 3 ï¼

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

Profit

2,468

2,199

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

331

487

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

486

232

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net

-

-

67

132

of tax

Share of other comprehensive income of

7

1

entities accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

94

386

-

-

-

Comprehensive income

2,373

2,586

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

2,335

2,580

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

37

5

controlling interests

ï¼ 4 ï¼

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:33:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
