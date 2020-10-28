Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VALQUA : released Supplementary Materials of its FY ended March 2021 2nd Quarter results.

10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

October 28, 2020

― Supplementary Materials of Consolidated Financial Results ―

The Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.

The unit of values in this material is Millions of yen unless otherwise specified.

Business Results & Balance Sheet Summary

FY2021.3

2Q

Results Summary

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

Net Sales

26,084

24,915

21,630

(▲13.2%)

Gross

9,884

9,447

8,624

Profit

(▲8.7%)

Operating

3,207

2,545

1,685

Profit

(▲33.8%)

Profit Attributable

2,354

1,816

1,803

to Owners

of Parent

(▲0.7%)

Gross

37.9%

37.9%

39.9%

Profit Margin

Operating

12.3%

10.2%

7.8%

Profit Margin

Earnings per

133.78

103.29

102.33

Share

Balance Sheet Summary

End of

End of

End of

FY2021.3

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

2Q

Assets

49,535

48,128

51,091

Equity

32,815

33,334

34,440

Cash and

7,109

6,644

8,663

Deposits

Interest-

3,744

3,071

4,403

Bearing Debt

Net Interest-

▲3,364

▲3,572

▲4,260

Bearing Debt

Equity Ratio

66.2%

69.3%

67.4%

Debt Equity

0.11

0.09

0.13

Ratio

Business Results

--- Details

Sales by

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Industrial

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

Market

Tech

8.9

8.1BY

8.1BY

Market

BY

()

Machinery

9.1

8.5BY

6.9BY

Market

BY

(▲21.4%)

Plant

7.8

8.0BY

6.5BY

Market

BY

(▲18.8%)

(BY=Billions of yen)

Sales by

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Region

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

Japan

18,805

17,520

15,045

(▲14.1%)

Sales Ratio

72.1%

70.3%

69.6%

Overseas

7,278

7,394

6,585

(▲10.9%)

Sales Ratio

27.9%

29.7%

30.4%

FY2021.3

2Q

Results by

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Segment

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

Sales

17,133

16,316

15,398

Net

Seal

(5.6%)

Segment

2,622

1,887

2,095

Products

Business

Profit

(11.0%)

Profit

15.3%

11.6%

13.6%

Margin

Net

7,279

6,865

4,936

High

Sales

(28.1%)

Performance

Segment

▲339

Plastics

414

409

Profit

Products

(→▲)

Business

Profit

5.7%

6.0%

▲6.9%

Margin

Sales

1,670

1,733

1,295

Net

Silicon Wafer

(25.3%)

Reclaim

Segment

170

248

▲69

and Other

Profit

(→▲)

Businesses

Profit

10.2%

14.3%

▲5.4%

Margin

Business Results

--- Quarterly Transition

FY2021.3

2Q

FY2019.3

FY2019.3

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

Net Sales

12,838

12,625

12,533

12,619

12,296

11,645

11,650

10,960

10,670

Gross

4,812

4,614

4,595

4,962

4,485

4,331

4,195

4,415

4,209

Profit

Operating

1,465

1,182

1,220

1,543

1,001

807

861

878

807

Profit

Profit

1,078

733

999

1,091

724

577

524

700

1,102

Attributable to

Owners

of Parent

Gross

37.5%

36.5%

36.7%

39.3%

36.5%

37.2%

36.0%

40.3%

39.4%

Profit Margin

Operating

11.4%

9.4%

9.7%

12.2%

8.1%

6.9%

7.4%

8.0%

7.6%

Profit Margin

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:01 UTC

