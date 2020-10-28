VALQUA : released Supplementary Materials of its FY ended March 2021 2nd Quarter results.
― Supplementary Materials of Consolidated Financial Results ―
The Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
・The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.
・The unit of values in this material is Millions of yen unless otherwise specified.
Business Results & Balance Sheet Summary
Results Summary
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
Net Sales
26,084
24,915
21,630
(▲13.2%)
Gross
9,884
9,447
8,624
Profit
(▲8.7%)
Operating
3,207
2,545
1,685
Profit
(▲33.8%)
Profit Attributable
2,354
1,816
1,803
to Owners
of Parent
(▲0.7%)
Gross
37.9%
37.9%
39.9%
Profit Margin
Operating
12.3%
10.2%
7.8%
Profit Margin
Earnings per
133.78
103.29
102.33
Share
Balance Sheet Summary
End of
End of
End of
FY2021.3
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
2Q
Assets
49,535
48,128
51,091
Equity
32,815
33,334
34,440
Cash and
7,109
6,644
8,663
Deposits
Interest-
3,744
3,071
4,403
Bearing Debt
Net Interest-
▲3,364
▲3,572
▲4,260
Bearing Debt
Equity Ratio
66.2%
69.3%
67.4%
Debt Equity
0.11
0.09
0.13
Ratio
Business Results
--- Details
Sales by
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
Industrial
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
Market
Tech
8.9
8.1
BY
8.1
BY
Market
BY
(
ー)
Machinery
9.1
8.5
BY
6.9
BY
Market
BY
(▲21.4%)
Plant
7.8
8.0
BY
6.5
BY
Market
BY
(▲18.8%)
(BY=Billions of yen)
Sales by
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
Region
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
Japan
18,805
17,520
15,045
(▲14.1%)
Sales Ratio
72.1%
70.3%
69.6%
Overseas
7,278
7,394
6,585
(▲10.9%)
Sales Ratio
27.9%
29.7%
30.4%
FY2021.3
2Q
Results by
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
Segment
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
Sales
17,133
16,316
15,398
Net
Seal
(
▲5.6%)
Segment
2,622
1,887
2,095
Products
Business
Profit
(
＋11.0%)
Profit
15.3%
11.6%
13.6%
Margin
Net
7,279
6,865
4,936
High
Sales
(
▲28.1%)
Performance
Segment
▲339
Plastics
414
409
Profit
Products
(
＋→▲)
Business
Profit
5.7%
6.0%
▲6.9%
Margin
Sales
1,670
1,733
1,295
Net
Silicon Wafer
(
▲25.3%)
Reclaim
Segment
170
248
▲69
and Other
Profit
(
＋→▲)
Businesses
Profit
10.2%
14.3%
▲5.4%
Margin
Business Results
--- Quarterly Transition
FY2019.3
FY2019.3
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
Net Sales
12,838
12,625
12,533
12,619
12,296
11,645
11,650
10,960
10,670
Gross
4,812
4,614
4,595
4,962
4,485
4,331
4,195
4,415
4,209
Profit
Operating
1,465
1,182
1,220
1,543
1,001
807
861
878
807
Profit
Profit
1,078
733
999
1,091
724
577
524
700
1,102
Attributable to
Owners
of Parent
Gross
37.5%
36.5%
36.7%
39.3%
36.5%
37.2%
36.0%
40.3%
39.4%
Profit Margin
Operating
11.4%
9.4%
9.7%
12.2%
8.1%
6.9%
7.4%
8.0%
7.6%
Profit Margin
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.