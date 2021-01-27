Log in
VALQUA, LTD.

(7995)
VALQUA : released Supplementary Materials of its FY ended March 2021 3rd Quarter results.

01/27/2021 | 03:34am EST
January 27, 2021

― Supplementary Materials of Consolidated Financial Results ―

The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.

The unit of values in this material is Millions of yen unless otherwise specified.

Business Results & Balance Sheet Summary

FY2021.3

3Q

Results Summary

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

1-3Q

1-3Q

1-3Q

Net Sales

38,709

36,561

32,748

(-10.4%)

Gross

14,498

13,778

12,800

Profit

(-7.1%)

Operating

4,389

3,352

2,245

Profit

(-33.0%)

Profit Attributable

3,087

2,393

2,190

to Owners

of Parent

(-8.5%)

Gross

37.5%

37.7%

39.1%

Profit Margin

Operating

11.3%

9.2%

6.9%

Profit Margin

Earnings per

175.57

136.06

124.25

Share

Balance Sheet Summary

End of

End of

End of

FY2021.3

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

3Q

Assets

49,535

48,128

50,535

Equity

32,815

33,334

34,313

Cash and

7,109

6,644

6,872

Deposits

Interest-

3,744

3,071

4,123

Bearing Debt

Net Interest-

-3,364

-3,572

-2,748

Bearing Debt

Equity Ratio

66.2%

69.3%

67.9%

Debt Equity

0.11

0.09

0.12

Ratio

Business Results

--- Details

Sales by

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Industrial

1-3Q

1-3Q

1-3Q

Market

Market

13.2BY

11.9BY

12.2BY

Tech

(+2.5%)

Market

13.7BY

12.7BY

10.7BY

Machinery

(-15.7%)

Plant

11.4BY

11.6BY

9.6BY

Market

(-17.2%)

(BY=Billions of yen)

Sales by

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Region

1-3Q

1-3Q

1-3Q

Japan

27,802

25,803

22,512

(-12.8%)

Sales Ratio

71.8%

70.6%

68.7%

Overseas

10,907

10,758

10,236

(-4.8%)

Sales Ratio

28.2%

29.4%

31.3%

FY2021.3

3Q

Results by

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

Segment

1-3Q

1-3Q

1-3Q

Sales

25,464

24,105

23,125

Net

Seal

(-4.1%)

Segment

3,552

2,555

2,940

Products

Business

Profit

(+15.0%)

Profit

14.0%

10.6%

12.7%

Margin

Net

10,732

10,058

7,678

High

Sales

(-23.7%)

Performance

Segment

556

520

-630

Plastics

Products

Profit

(+→-)

Business

Profit

5.2%

5.2%

-8.2%

Margin

Sales

2,512

2,397

1,945

Net

Silicon Wafer

(-18.9%)

Reclaim

Segment

280

276

-64

and Other

Profit

(+→-)

Businesses

Profit

11.2%

11.5%

-3.3%

Margin

Business Results

--- Quarterly Transition

FY2021.3

3Q

FY2019.3

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

Net Sales

12,625

12,533

12,619

12,296

11,645

11,650

10,960

10,670

11,117

Gross

4,614

4,595

4,962

4,485

4,331

4,195

4,415

4,209

4,176

Profit

Operating

1,182

1,220

1,543

1,001

807

861

878

807

559

Profit

Profit

733

999

1,091

724

577

524

700

1,102

387

Attributable to

Owners

of Parent

Gross

36.5%

36.7%

39.3%

36.5%

37.2%

36.0%

40.3%

39.4%

37.6%

Profit Margin

Operating

9.4%

9.7%

12.2%

8.1%

6.9%

7.4%

8.0%

7.6%

5.0%

Profit Margin

Disclaimer

Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:33:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
