VALQUA : released Supplementary Materials of its FY ended March 2021 3rd Quarter results.
― Supplementary Materials of Consolidated Financial Results ―
The Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
・The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.
・The unit of values in this material is Millions of yen unless otherwise specified.
Business Results & Balance Sheet Summary
Results Summary
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
1-3Q
1-3Q
1-3Q
Net Sales
38,709
36,561
32,748
(-10.4%)
Gross
14,498
13,778
12,800
Profit
(-7.1%)
Operating
4,389
3,352
2,245
Profit
(-33.0%)
Profit Attributable
3,087
2,393
2,190
to Owners
of Parent
(-8.5%)
Gross
37.5%
37.7%
39.1%
Profit Margin
Operating
11.3%
9.2%
6.9%
Profit Margin
Earnings per
175.57
136.06
124.25
Share
Balance Sheet Summary
End of
End of
End of
FY2021.3
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
3Q
Assets
49,535
48,128
50,535
Equity
32,815
33,334
34,313
Cash and
7,109
6,644
6,872
Deposits
Interest-
3,744
3,071
4,123
Bearing Debt
Net Interest-
-3,364
-3,572
-2,748
Bearing Debt
Equity Ratio
66.2%
69.3%
67.9%
Debt Equity
0.11
0.09
0.12
Ratio
Business Results
--- Details
Sales by
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
Industrial
1-3Q
1-3Q
1-3Q
Market
Market
13.2
BY
11.9
BY
12.2
BY
Tech
(+2.5%)
Market
13.7
BY
12.7
BY
10.7
BY
Machinery
(-15.7%)
Plant
11.4
BY
11.6
BY
9.6
BY
Market
(-17.2%)
(BY=Billions of yen)
Sales by
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
Region
1-3Q
1-3Q
1-3Q
Japan
27,802
25,803
22,512
(-12.8%)
Sales Ratio
71.8%
70.6%
68.7%
Overseas
10,907
10,758
10,236
(-4.8%)
Sales Ratio
28.2%
29.4%
31.3%
FY2021.3
3Q
Results by
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
Segment
1-3Q
1-3Q
1-3Q
Sales
25,464
24,105
23,125
Net
Seal
(-4.1%)
Segment
3,552
2,555
2,940
Products
Business
Profit
(+15.0%)
Profit
14.0%
10.6%
12.7%
Margin
Net
10,732
10,058
7,678
High
Sales
(-23.7%)
Performance
Segment
556
520
-630
Plastics
Products
Profit
(+→-)
Business
Profit
5.2%
5.2%
-8.2%
Margin
Sales
2,512
2,397
1,945
Net
Silicon Wafer
(-18.9%)
Reclaim
Segment
280
276
-64
and Other
Profit
(+→-)
Businesses
Profit
11.2%
11.5%
-3.3%
Margin
Business Results
--- Quarterly Transition
FY2019.3
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
Net Sales
12,625
12,533
12,619
12,296
11,645
11,650
10,960
10,670
11,117
Gross
4,614
4,595
4,962
4,485
4,331
4,195
4,415
4,209
4,176
Profit
Operating
1,182
1,220
1,543
1,001
807
861
878
807
559
Profit
Profit
733
999
1,091
724
577
524
700
1,102
387
Attributable to
Owners
of Parent
Gross
36.5%
36.7%
39.3%
36.5%
37.2%
36.0%
40.3%
39.4%
37.6%
Profit Margin
Operating
9.4%
9.7%
12.2%
8.1%
6.9%
7.4%
8.0%
7.6%
5.0%
Profit Margin
Disclaimer
Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 08:33:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.