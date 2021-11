VALQUA : released materials of the earnings briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the FY ended March 2022.

Since 2027 1927 FY2022.3

November 11, 2021

(Ticker code: 7995)

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Hard &Seal EngineeringService

Tech & Electronics Transportation System General Machinery Chemical & Energy Plant

*This report contains forecasts and plan numbers which are based on information currently available to the Company on the day this report was created and actual results may differ.

*The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.