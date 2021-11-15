VALQUA : released materials of the earnings briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the FY ended March 2022.
November 11, 2021
（Ticker code: 7995 ）
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Hard & Seal Engineering Service
Tech & Electronics
Transportation System
General Machinery
Chemical & Energy Plant
＊This report contains forecasts and plan numbers which are based on information currently available to the Company on the day this report was created and actual results may differ.
＊The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.
1-2Q (1H) of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Consolidated Performance and Business Overview
2H of the fiscal Year Ending March 31,
2022 and Full-year Forecast and Forward-looking Statements
Overview
1-2Q of FY 2022.3
Consolidated Performance
and Business Overview
Business performance recovered significantly due to the favorable business environment and the effects of offensive and defensive strategies.
Full-YearEarnings Forecast (p. 19) and Year-End Dividend Forecast (p. 15) revised upward
1Q-2Q of
1Q-2Q of
1Q-2Q of
FY2022.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
(YoY)
Net Sales
24,915
21,630
24,740
(+14.4%)
Operating Profit
2,545
1,685
2,696
(+60.0%)
Profit
1,816
1,803
1,916
Attributable to
Owners of
(+6.3%)
Parent
Margin
37.9%
39.9%
39.6%
Gross Profit
Margin
10.2%
7.8%
10.9%
Operating Profit
Margin
7.3%
8.3%
7.7%
Net Profit
(Unit : Millions of yen)
Main Change Factor in Income Compared with
the Previous Fiscal Year
--Sales increased due to expanded sales of strategic products (high-performance seal products and specialty high performance plastic tank products).
--Operating profit increased significantly due to increased sales and efficiency measures.
--Restructuring the Business Structure for "Post-COVID-19"
--Continue to invest in corporate infrastructure development
==Development to promote DX ==Reform of domestic sales process and
review of bases
Consolidated Financial Results by Half yearly
1-2Q of FY 2022.3
Consolidated Performance
and Business Overview
1Q-2Q of
3Q-4Q of
1Q-2Q of
3Q-4Q of
1Q-2Q of
3Q-4Q of
1Q-2Q of
FY2019.3
FY2019.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2022.3
Net Sales
26,084
25,159
24,915
23,296
21,630
23,086
24,740
Gross Profit
9,884
9,209
9,447
8,527
8,624
8,893
9,801
Selling, General
6,677
6,806
6,902
6,857
6,938
7,103
7,104
& Administration
Expenses
Operating Profit
3,207
2,402
2,545
1,669
1,685
1,789
2,696
Profit Attributable
2,354
1,733
1,816
1,101
1,803
1,287
1,916
to Owners of
Parent
Margin
37.9%
36.6%
37.9%
36.6%
39.9%
38.5%
39.6%
Gross Profit
Margin
12.3%
9.5%
10.2%
7.2%
7.8%
7.8%
10.9%
Operating Profit
(Millions of yen)
Analysis of Change Factor of Operating Profit
+1,177
1-2Q of FY 2022.3
Consolidated Performance
and Business Overview
+1,011
1,685
Operating
Profit
of 1-2Q
of
FY2021.3
Gross profit margin remained at high levels due to expanding sales of high performance products and the effects of strategies.
of Amount Total
of Change
Profit Gross
+159
-300
-25
-166
Expenses Personnel
Expenses General
Included Depreciation expenses SGA In
of Amount Total of Change expenses SGA
Note: "-" of SGA expenses is increase and "+" is decrease.
2,696
Operating
Profit
of 1-2Q
of
FY2022.3
About 400 million yen for investment strategy and strengthening
IT base foundation is included in cost of sales and SGA expenses.
(Millions of yen)
Details of
By MarketTech +1.8 billion yen, Machinery +1.0 billion yen
Increase in
By Region
Japan +1.5 billion yen, Overseas +1.5 billion yen
Net Sales
