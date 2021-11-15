VALQUA : released materials of the earnings briefing for the 2nd Quarter of the FY ended March 2022.

Log in
Since

2027

1927

FY2022.3

November 11, 2021

Ticker code: 7995

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Hard &Seal EngineeringService

Tech & Electronics

Transportation System

General Machinery

Chemical & Energy Plant

This report contains forecasts and plan numbers which are based on information currently available to the Company on the day this report was created and actual results may differ.

The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.

1-2Q (1H) of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 Consolidated Performance and Business Overview

2H of the fiscal Year Ending March 31,

2022 and Full-year Forecast and Forward-looking Statements

Overview

1-2Q of FY 2022.3

Consolidated Performance

and Business Overview

  • Business performance recovered significantly due to the favorable business environment and the effects of offensive and defensive strategies.
  • Full-YearEarnings Forecast (p. 19) and Year-End Dividend Forecast (p. 15) revised upward

1Q-2Q of

1Q-2Q of

1Q-2Q of

FY2022.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

(YoY)

Net Sales

24,915

21,630

24,740

(+14.4%)

Operating Profit

2,545

1,685

2,696

(+60.0%)

Profit

1,816

1,803

1,916

Attributable to

Owners of

(+6.3%)

Parent

Margin

37.9%

39.9%

39.6%

Gross Profit

Margin

10.2%

7.8%

10.9%

Operating Profit

Margin

7.3%

8.3%

7.7%

Net Profit

(Unit : Millions of yen)

Main Change Factor in Income Compared with

the Previous Fiscal Year

--Sales increased due to expanded sales of strategic products (high-performance seal products and specialty high performance plastic tank products).

--Operating profit increased significantly due to increased sales and efficiency measures.

--Restructuring the Business Structure for "Post-COVID-19"

--Continue to invest in corporate infrastructure development

==Development to promote DX ==Reform of domestic sales process and

review of bases

3

Consolidated Financial Results by Half yearly

1-2Q of FY 2022.3

Consolidated Performance

and Business Overview

1Q-2Q of

3Q-4Q of

1Q-2Q of

3Q-4Q of

1Q-2Q of

3Q-4Q of

1Q-2Q of

FY2019.3

FY2019.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2022.3

Net Sales

26,084

25,159

24,915

23,296

21,630

23,086

24,740

Gross Profit

9,884

9,209

9,447

8,527

8,624

8,893

9,801

Selling, General

6,677

6,806

6,902

6,857

6,938

7,103

7,104

& Administration

Expenses

Operating Profit

3,207

2,402

2,545

1,669

1,685

1,789

2,696

Profit Attributable

2,354

1,733

1,816

1,101

1,803

1,287

1,916

to Owners of

Parent

Margin

37.9%

36.6%

37.9%

36.6%

39.9%

38.5%

39.6%

Gross Profit

Margin

12.3%

9.5%

10.2%

7.2%

7.8%

7.8%

10.9%

Operating Profit

(Millions of yen)

4

Analysis of Change Factor of Operating Profit

+1,177

1-2Q of FY 2022.3

Consolidated Performance

and Business Overview

+1,011

1,685

Operating

Profit

of 1-2Q

of

FY2021.3

Gross profit margin remained at high levels due to expanding sales of high performance products and the effects of strategies.

of Amount Total

of Change

Profit Gross

+159

-300

-25

-166

Expenses Personnel

Expenses General

Included Depreciation expenses SGA In

of Amount Total of Change expenses SGA

Note: "-" of SGA expenses is increase and "+" is decrease.

2,696

Operating

Profit

of 1-2Q

of

FY2022.3

About 400 million yen for investment strategy and strengthening

IT base foundation is included in cost of sales and SGA expenses.

(Millions of yen)

Details of

By MarketTech +1.8 billion yen, Machinery +1.0 billion yen

Increase in

By Region

Japan +1.5 billion yen, Overseas +1.5 billion yen

Net Sales

5

Disclaimer

Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 52 500 M 461 M 461 M
Net income 2022 4 400 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,88x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 43 498 M 382 M 382 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart VALQUA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Valqua, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALQUA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2 459,00 JPY
Average target price 4 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 74,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Takisawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Hombo President, COO & Representative Director
Mutsuo Aoki Director, Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Rinko Aoki Manager-Technology Development
Mamiko Yatabe Chief Compliance Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALQUA, LTD.19.72%382
ATLAS COPCO AB34.65%75 249
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION22.61%43 120
FANUC CORPORATION-8.62%39 036
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED48.10%38 563
SANDVIK AB12.62%32 535