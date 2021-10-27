VALQUA released supplementary materials of 2nd Quarter, FY ended March 2022 results.
― Supplementary Materials of Consolidated Financial Results ―
The Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
・The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.
・The unit of values in this material is Millions of yen unless otherwise specified.
Business Results & Balance Sheet Summary
Results Summary
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
FY2022.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
(YoY)
Net Sales
24,915
21,630
24,740
(+14.4%)
Gross
9,447
8,624
9,801
Profit
(+13.6%)
Operating
2,545
1,685
2,696
Profit
(+60.0%)
Profit Attributable
1,816
1,803
1,916
to Owners
of Parent
(+6.3%)
Gross
37.9%
39.9%
39.6%
Profit Margin
Operating
10.2%
7.8%
10.9%
Profit Margin
Earnings per
103.29
yen
102.33
yen
108.54
yen
Share
Balance Sheet Summary
End of
End of
End of
2Q
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
FY2022.3
Assets
48,128
52,691
57,411
Equity
33,334
35,647
37,703
Cash and
6,644
8,099
7,725
Deposits
Interest-
3,071
4,153
5,172
Bearing Debt
Net Interest-
-3,572
-3,946
-2,552
Bearing Debt
Equity Ratio
69.3%
67.7%
65.1%
Debt Equity
0.09
0.12
0.14
Ratio
Business Results
--- Details
Sales by Industrial Market
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
FY2022.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
(YoY)
Tech
8.1
BY
8.1
BY
9.9
BY
Market
(+22.2%)
Machinery
8.5
BY
6.9
BY
7.9
BY
Market
(+14.5%)
Plant
8.0
BY
6.5
BY
6.7
BY
Market
(+3.1%)
(BY=Billions of yen)
Sales by Region
Japan
17,520
15,045
16,595
(+10.3%)
Sales Ratio
70.3%
69.6%
67.1%
Overseas
7,394
6,585
8,145
(+23.7%)
Sales Ratio
29.7%
30.4%
32.9%
2Q
FY2022.3
Results by Segment
1-2Q
1-2Q
1-2Q
FY2022.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
(YoY)
Sales
16,316
15,398
16,894
Net
Seal
(+9.7%)
Segment
1,887
2,095
2,305
Products
Business
Profit
(+10.0%)
Profit
11.6%
13.6%
13.6%
Margin
Net
6,865
4,936
6,504
High
Sales
(+31.8%)
Performance
Segment
409
-339
483
Plastics
Products
Profit
(- → +)
Business
Profit
6.0%
-6.9%
7.4%
Margin
Sales
1,733
1,295
1,341
Net
(+3.5%)
SWR & Other
Segment
248
-69
-91
Businesses
Profit
(- → -)
Profit
14.3%
-5.4%
-6.9%
Margin
＊SWR & Other Businesses =Silicon Wafer Reclaim and Other Businesses
Business Results
--- Quarterly Transition
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2022.3
FY2022.3
Net Sales
12,296
11,645
11,650
10,960
10,670
11,117
11,968
12,151
12,588
Gross
4,485
4,331
4,195
4,415
4,209
4,176
4,716
4,745
5,055
Profit
Operating
1,001
807
861
878
807
559
1,230
1,157
1,538
Profit
Profit
Attributable to
724
577
524
700
1,102
387
900
732
1,184
Owners
of Parent
Gross
36.5%
37.2%
36.0%
40.3%
39.4%
37.6%
39.4%
39.1%
40.2%
Profit Margin
Operating
8.1%
6.9%
7.4%
8.0%
7.6%
5.0%
10.3%
9.5%
12.2%
Profit Margin
Orders Received and Order Backlog
--- Quarterly Transition
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2020.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2021.3
FY2022.3
FY2022.3
Orders
Consolidated
11,212
10,835
12,226
10,475
10,756
11,092
13,013
14,506
13,063
Seal
7,534
7,654
8,278
7,843
7,660
7,429
8,518
8,774
9,084
Received
High Performance
2,753
2,595
3,314
1,957
2,503
2,970
3,870
5,015
3,198
Plastics
SWR & Other
923
585
634
674
592
692
624
716
779
Net
Consolidated
12,296
11,645
11,650
10,960
10,670
11,117
11,968
12,151
12,588
Seal
7,865
7,789
7,966
7,916
7,482
7,726
8,224
8,488
8,405
Sales
High Performance
3,525
3,192
3,030
2,342
2,593
2,742
3,063
2,994
3,510
Plastics
SWR & Other
905
663
653
702
593
649
680
668
672
Order
Consolidated
7,280
6,469
7,045
6,560
6,646
6,620
7,665
10,020
10,495
Seal
3,406
3,270
3,583
3,510
3,688
3,390
3,684
3,970
4,649
Backlog
High Performance
3,550
2,953
3,236
2,852
2,762
2,990
3,797
5,818
5,506
Plastics
SWR & Other
323
244
225
197
196
239
183
231
339
＊SWR & Other =Silicon Wafer Reclaim and Other Businesses
