Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Valqua, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7995   JP3744200001

VALQUA, LTD.

(7995)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VALQUA released supplementary materials of 2nd Quarter, FY ended March 2022 results.

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 27, 2021

― Supplementary Materials of Consolidated Financial Results ―

The Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

The fluctuation rates (%) in this material are calculated using the unit of Yen, to the extent possible, so they may differ from values calculated using the unit of Millions of yen.

The unit of values in this material is Millions of yen unless otherwise specified.

Business Results & Balance Sheet Summary

2Q

FY2022.3

Results Summary

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

FY2022.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

(YoY)

Net Sales

24,915

21,630

24,740

(+14.4%)

Gross

9,447

8,624

9,801

Profit

(+13.6%)

Operating

2,545

1,685

2,696

Profit

(+60.0%)

Profit Attributable

1,816

1,803

1,916

to Owners

of Parent

(+6.3%)

Gross

37.9%

39.9%

39.6%

Profit Margin

Operating

10.2%

7.8%

10.9%

Profit Margin

Earnings per

103.29 yen

102.33 yen

108.54 yen

Share

Balance Sheet Summary

End of

End of

End of

2Q

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

FY2022.3

Assets

48,128

52,691

57,411

Equity

33,334

35,647

37,703

Cash and

6,644

8,099

7,725

Deposits

Interest-

3,071

4,153

5,172

Bearing Debt

Net Interest-

-3,572

-3,946

-2,552

Bearing Debt

Equity Ratio

69.3%

67.7%

65.1%

Debt Equity

0.09

0.12

0.14

Ratio

Business Results

--- Details

Sales by Industrial Market

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

FY2022.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

(YoY)

Tech

8.1 BY

8.1 BY

9.9 BY

Market

(+22.2%)

Machinery

8.5 BY

6.9 BY

7.9 BY

Market

(+14.5%)

Plant

8.0 BY

6.5 BY

6.7 BY

Market

(+3.1%)

(BY=Billions of yen)

Sales by Region

Japan

17,520

15,045

16,595

(+10.3%)

Sales Ratio

70.3%

69.6%

67.1%

Overseas

7,394

6,585

8,145

(+23.7%)

Sales Ratio

29.7%

30.4%

32.9%

2Q

FY2022.3

Results by Segment

1-2Q

1-2Q

1-2Q

FY2022.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

(YoY)

Sales

16,316

15,398

16,894

Net

Seal

(+9.7%)

Segment

1,887

2,095

2,305

Products

Business

Profit

(+10.0%)

Profit

11.6%

13.6%

13.6%

Margin

Net

6,865

4,936

6,504

High

Sales

(+31.8%)

Performance

Segment

409

-339

483

Plastics

Products

Profit

(- → +)

Business

Profit

6.0%

-6.9%

7.4%

Margin

Sales

1,733

1,295

1,341

Net

(+3.5%)

SWR & Other

Segment

248

-69

-91

Businesses

Profit

(- → -)

Profit

14.3%

-5.4%

-6.9%

Margin

SWR & Other Businesses =Silicon Wafer Reclaim and Other Businesses

Business Results

--- Quarterly Transition

2Q

FY2022.3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2022.3

FY2022.3

Net Sales

12,296

11,645

11,650

10,960

10,670

11,117

11,968

12,151

12,588

Gross

4,485

4,331

4,195

4,415

4,209

4,176

4,716

4,745

5,055

Profit

Operating

1,001

807

861

878

807

559

1,230

1,157

1,538

Profit

Profit

Attributable to

724

577

524

700

1,102

387

900

732

1,184

Owners

of Parent

Gross

36.5%

37.2%

36.0%

40.3%

39.4%

37.6%

39.4%

39.1%

40.2%

Profit Margin

Operating

8.1%

6.9%

7.4%

8.0%

7.6%

5.0%

10.3%

9.5%

12.2%

Profit Margin

Orders Received and Order Backlog

--- Quarterly Transition

2Q

FY2022.3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2020.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2021.3

FY2022.3

FY2022.3

Orders

Consolidated

11,212

10,835

12,226

10,475

10,756

11,092

13,013

14,506

13,063

Seal

7,534

7,654

8,278

7,843

7,660

7,429

8,518

8,774

9,084

Received

High Performance

2,753

2,595

3,314

1,957

2,503

2,970

3,870

5,015

3,198

Plastics

SWR & Other

923

585

634

674

592

692

624

716

779

Net

Consolidated

12,296

11,645

11,650

10,960

10,670

11,117

11,968

12,151

12,588

Seal

7,865

7,789

7,966

7,916

7,482

7,726

8,224

8,488

8,405

Sales

High Performance

3,525

3,192

3,030

2,342

2,593

2,742

3,063

2,994

3,510

Plastics

SWR & Other

905

663

653

702

593

649

680

668

672

Order

Consolidated

7,280

6,469

7,045

6,560

6,646

6,620

7,665

10,020

10,495

Seal

3,406

3,270

3,583

3,510

3,688

3,390

3,684

3,970

4,649

Backlog

High Performance

3,550

2,953

3,236

2,852

2,762

2,990

3,797

5,818

5,506

Plastics

SWR & Other

323

244

225

197

196

239

183

231

339

SWR & Other =Silicon Wafer Reclaim and Other Businesses

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Valqua Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VALQUA, LTD.
03:38aVALQUA released supplementary materials of 2nd Quarter, FY ended March 2022 results.
PU
03:18aVALQUA posted summary of financial statement of 2nd Quarter, FY ended March 2022.
PU
09/29VALQUA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/09Valqua, Ltd. acquired an unknown minority stake in CONNECTEC JAPAN Corporation.
CI
07/28VALQUA : posted summary of its 1st Quarter, FY ended March 2022 results.
PU
07/28VALQUA : released Supplementary Materials of its 1st Quarter, FY ended March 2022 results.
PU
03/30VALQUA, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/27VALQUA : posted summary of its FY ended March 2021 3rd Quarter results.
PU
01/27VALQUA : released Supplementary Materials of its FY ended March 2021 3rd Quarter results.
PU
2020VALQUA : posted summary of its FY ended March 2021 2nd Quarter results.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 50 000 M 438 M 438 M
Net income 2022 3 400 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,68%
Capitalization 37 710 M 330 M 331 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart VALQUA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Valqua, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALQUA, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 137,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshikazu Takisawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihiro Hombo President, COO & Representative Director
Mutsuo Aoki Director, Chief Technology & Quality Officer
Rinko Aoki Manager-Technology Development
Mamiko Yatabe Chief Compliance Officer & Manager-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VALQUA, LTD.4.04%330
ATLAS COPCO AB31.80%74 729
FANUC CORPORATION-3.15%41 240
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.56%39 273
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED47.74%38 541
SANDVIK AB9.44%32 067