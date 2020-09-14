PRESS RELEASE: Valsoia Board of Director meeting of 14th September 2020

COMUNICATO STAMPA THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 IN SIGNIFICANT GROWTH COMPARED TO THE DATA OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2019: SALES REVENUES EQUAL TO € 43.4 MILLION + 17.2% (of which: Export + 43.9%)

EBITDA EQUAL TO € 7.6 MILLION + 41.1%

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD € 4.6 MILLION + 52.7% POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF € 25.8 MILLION / Bologna September 14, 2020 ‐ The Board of Directors of Valsoia S.p.A. met today. (MTA: VLS) which approved the interim management report as at 30 June 2020. / The Chairman Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi commented: "I express satisfaction, as well as for the results achieved, for how the Company has managed to safeguard the safety and health of its collaborators, stakeholders and consumers in a phase of health emergency without previous, ensuring business continuity. The growth in sales on international markets and the innovative effort continued also during the lockdown period with the launch of the supplement line was particularly satisfactory". / The company, operating in the food sector and, in this area, mainly in the GD / DO channel, with regard to sales orders, has not suffered negative effects from the restrictive measures on the activities implemented by the Government in the period to manage the health emergency . At the same time, all stages of the supply chain unfolded without significant disruption or inefficiency. MAIN ECONOMIC INDICATORS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Income Statement Ratios June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change (Euro 000) Euro % Euro % Euro % Sales Revenues (Total) 43,447 100.0 37,071 100.0 6,376 17.2 Total Value of Production 44,548 102.5 38,651 104.3 5,897 15.3 Ebitda (*) 7,557 17.4 5,355 14.4 2,202 41.1 Ebit 6,417 14.8 4,183 11.3 2,234 53.4 Net Profit 4,584 10.6 3,002 8.1 1,582 52.7 Intermediate result not defined as an accounting measure under the IFRS accounting standards and therefore the criteria for defining this parameter may not be homogeneous with those adopted by other companies. This result is influenced (positively) by the application of IFRS 16 "Leases" for a value of 287 thousand euros with reference to the value of Ebitda at 30/06/20 and 287 thousand euros with

COMUNICATO STAMPA reference to that at 30/06/20 2019 GENERAL ECONOMIC TREND Revenues at 30 June 2020 amounted to +43.4 million euros compared to 37.1 million euros in the same period, showing a growth of 17.2%. The increase in sales is attributable to all product lines, both in the "Healthy" division and in the "Food" division. Already during the first two months of the current year, revenues from sales showed a positive trend, which continued with a further acceleration during the following months of March and April, marked by the health emergency due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Even in the months of the so‐called "Phase two" (May and June), sales maintained a positive trend, albeit more contained, both in Italy and in foreign markets. Equally significant was also the growth in market shares relating to all the brands of the Company substantially in all the market segments covered. There was also strong growth in sales abroad, which in the half year 2020 recorded revenues up + 43.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. The increase in food stocks in households during the months of the lockdown had a positive effect on the trend in sales revenues in the months of March and April 2020. EBITDA at 30 June 2020 was equal to 7.6 million euros, a significant increase, equal to + 41.1% compared to 30 June 2019, recording, consequently, an improvement in the percentage index of the Ebitda margin of 17.4% compared to 14.4% at 30 June 2019. Net profit for the period amounted to € 4.6 million, up on the same period of 2019 by € 1.6 million (+ 52.7%) with an improvement in the percentage index which went from 8.1% in 2019 to 10.6% in the 2020 semester. PERFORMANCE OF PRODUCT FAMILIES AT 30 JUNE 2020 Description (Euro 000) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Change Euro % Euro % % Healt division (a) 23,687 54.6% 21,867 59.0% +8.3% Food Division (b) 13,523 31.1% 10,445 28.2% +29.4% Other (c ) 2,700 6.2% 2,301 6.2% +17.3% TOTAL REVENUES ITALY 39,910 91.9% 34,616 93.4% +15.3% Exports 3,537 8.1% 2,458 6.6% +43.9% TOTAL REVENUES 43,447 100% 37,071 100% +17.2% The performance of the "Santa Rosa" and "Dietetic" brands, which recorded, respectively, in the half year, a trend of + 34.5% and + 17.9%, having benefited particularly from the increase in domestic consumption during the lockdown period. Similarly, the "Valsoia Bontà e Salute" brand, after having seen its market shares grow since 2019, consolidated this trend, also improving revenues for the period under review by + 8.3%.

COMUNICATO STAMPA The company successfully implemented a number of innovative and strategic product launches during the half year: the "Gran Cono" gluten‐free ice cream, a new recipe with natural ingredients;

the "Super Burger" innovative product of the highest quality with a few simple ingredients, for the most demanding consumers who are attentive to sustainability issues Finally, the results of presence and sales abroad are significant, exceeding 8% of the company's total revenues with an increase of + 43.9% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Company decided to continue with determination in the half‐year to support all its brands through strong media planning, particularly effective given the extraordinary audience of the period. In particular, we note the interesting growth in the number of "Treating Families" for each of the product lines of the "Valsoia Bontà e Salute" brand as well as of the "Santa Rosa" and "Dietetic" brands. Very important, and in perspective, is the presentation to the market and retailers, starting from May and June, of the innovative line of "Food supplements" branded "Valsoia": a line of natural and 100% vegetable products dedicated to large‐scale distribution . The presentation to the Retailers and the consequent insertions are currently in progress. The launch will be supported by a significant communication plan starting next fall. NET FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2020 Description (Euro 000) June 30, 2020 December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 Cash 3 3 2 C/C and bank deposits 35,397 36.245 28,477 Short‐term financial assets 0 0 3,000 Total liquidity 35,400 36.248 31,479 Current financial payables (2,597) (2.592) (2,587) Short‐term payables for operating leases (IFRS 16) (523) (537) (535) Short‐term net financial position 32,280 33.119 28,357 Medium long‐term financial payables (4,906) (6.154) (7,503) Medium long‐term payables for operating leases (IFRS 16) (1,554) (1.561) (421) NET FINANCIAL POSITION 25,820 25,404 20,433 The Net Financial Position, on 30 June 2020, was positive for € 25.8 million, in line with the figure as at 31 December 2019 and significantly increased (+ 26.4%) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year (€ 20.4 million at June 30, 2019) essentially attributable to the net cash flows generated by the company management in the previous 12 months, net of investments and dividend distribution.

COMUNICATO STAMPA COVID 19 The health of its employees and all stakeholders and business continuity characterize the Company's operational approach to the context related to the COVID‐19 health emergency. Therefore, as early as the end of February, the Company took action, pursuing the safety protocols issued by the competent authorities. In particular, Valsoia has set up an internal crisis committee active from the first day of the emergency. This committee still meets at short intervals of time following the evolution of the situation and acting accordingly. In general, immediately, the recommendations provided and still in application, were: give maximum priority to the use of smart working, where possible;

increase stock levels for all the company's products in order to prevent stock outages;

implement and intensify all the prevention and protection measures for the functions not in smart working, including the sanitization of the workplace and the provision of individual protection tools. We also remind you that: supplementary health coverage has been activated for all employees in the event of hospitalization from COVID 19 infection;

an economic recognition was decided on the plant workers who, unable to take advantage of smart working, with responsibility and in compliance with safety protocols, guaranteed the presence and operation of the production departments. The Company has also joined Solidalitaly, with the donation of products within 20,000 food packages distributed free of charge to families most in difficulty. Furthermore, the Company has decided to support the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna with a donation aimed at the purchase of ultrasound scanners functional to the rapid diagnosis of COVID 19 and also the Sant'Anna Institute in Bologna with a cash donation. MAIN EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE CLOSURE OF THE 1ST HALF OF 2020 AND OUTLOOK In the period subsequent to June 30, the distribution of the novelty relating to the Gelato line continued, which recorded results of rotation on the shelves and consequent consumption. Similarly, the results of the "Super Burger" in preparation for the autumn‐winter peak season. The growth of beverages in Italy and abroad both in distribution and in terms of sales revenues was positive. Sales abroad remain positive even in the months of July and August. The Presentations of the innovative "Supplements" line continues successfully. / The Manager Responsible for Preparing the Company's Financial Reports, Mr. Nicola Mastacchi, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154 bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release matches the documentary results, books and accounting records. / The Interim Management Report at June 30, 2020 will be made available to the public at the Company's registered office and the 1Info storage mechanism (www.1info.it) within the terms and in the manner prescribed by current legislation. The aforementioned documents will also be available for consultation in the Investor Relations section of the website (www.valsoiaspa.com).

