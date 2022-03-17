PRESS RELEASE: Valsoia Board of Director meeting of March 17, 2022
03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
TOTAL SALES REVENUES OF 90.95 MILLION EUROS, UP 9.0%
CONTINUED GROWTH IN OVERSEAS SALES, UP 8.9%
EBITDA OF 13.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 10.4% (+1.2 MILLION EUROS), EQUIVALENT TO 14.5% OF SALES REVENUES
PRE-TAXINCOME OF 10.7 MILLION EUROS, UP 14.8% (+1.4 MILLION EUROS)
NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD OF 7,36 MILLION EUROS (-0,3 MILLION EUROS; -3,8%)
POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF 25.3 MILLION EUROS
PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 0.38 EUROS PER SHARE
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CONVENED FOR APRIL 29, 2022
Bologna, March 17, 2022 - On today's date, the Board of Directors of Valsoia S.p.A. (EXM: VLS) met and it approved the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2021.
President Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi commented as follows:
"We are very satisfied with the result of the year 2021 that still saw us committed to the protection of the health and safety of our employees and partners. The Company's revenues and margins grew significantly despite the comparison with the year 2020 characterized by an increase in consumption and sales resulting from the effects of the health emergency.
I express my satisfaction for the solid and growing Financial Position of the Company During the year we have:
presented to the market numerous new products in the health area, confirming our innovative vocation and our commitment to sustainability,
successfully launched the management of the newly acquired Piadina Loriana together with the distribution of Oreo O's cereals.
Foreign sales continued to grow steadily, while in the last few months of the year we completed the acquisition of the "Swedish Green Food Company", which is already active in the Swedish market for the distribution of the Valsoia "Bontà e Salute" brand. This operation also accelerates the internationalization process of the Company, which is more and more directly present in foreign markets with high potential for our brands. Moreover, the agreement reached for the exclusive distribution in Italy of the historic brand "Vallè", effective from January 1, 2022, is also important.".
MAIN ECONOMIC INDICATORS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
Economic Indicators
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Variation
(Thousands of Euros)
Euro
%
Euro
%
Euro
%
Total sales revenues
90,953
100
83,461
100
7,492
+9.0%
Value of Production
92,987
102.2
86,786
104.0
6,201
+7.1%
Gross operating result (EBITDA) (*)
13,214
14.5
11,970
14.3
1,244
+10.4%
Net operating result (EBIT)
10,737
11.8
9,404
11.3
1,333
+14.2%
Net profit before taxes
10,668
11.7
9,292
11.1
1,376
+14.8%
Total taxes: current, prepaid/
(3,303)
(3.6)
(1,638)
(1.9)
(1,665)
+101.6%
deferred, non-recurring tax effects
Net income for the period
7,365
8.1
7,654
9.2
(289)
-3.8%
Interim result not defined as an accounting measure under IFRS: therefore, the criteria for defining this parameter may not be homogeneous with those adopted by other companies, With reference to this interim result, for the sake of clarity it should be noted that EBITDA in the 2021 financial statements was negatively impacted by the economic effect of the Stock Options Plan amounting to 310 thousand euros (747 thousand euros in 2020) and positively impacted by the reclassification effects on the income statement deriving from the application of IFRS16 amounting to 561 thousand euros (565 thousand euros in 2020).
In 2021, the Company recorded Sales Revenues of 90.95 million euros, up 9.0% (+7.5 million euros) compared to the end of the previous year, which amounted to 83.46 million euros.
The increase in sales during the year is due to both the growth of the Health Food Division (the "Valsoia Bontà e Salute" brand) and the positive performance of the Traditional Food Division (Brands Piadina Loriana, Santa Rosa jams, Diete.Tic, Weetabix, Oreo O's Cereals).
This positive performance, already evident during the first six months of the year (+6.8% compared with the first half of 2020), saw a further significant acceleration in the second half of the year (+11.4%).
The result for the year is set against a backdrop of consumption, total grocery in Italy, stagnating at +0.1%.
Foreign sales continued to grow, rising by 8.9% in the twelve months of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020.
It should be highlighted the importance of the investments in communication made, for all the Company's brands, during the year.
The Company also successfully implemented a number of innovative product launches and extraordinary operations in Italy and abroad during 2021. The main ones are described below:
the start-up in the management of the newly acquired Piadina Loriana;
the start-up of the distribution of the Oreo O's cereal brand;
the partnership in the USA with the American distribution structure World Finer Foods;
the agreement with the company Vallè Italia S.r.l. for the exclusive distribution in Italy of the entire portfolio of "Vallè" branded products, effective from January 1, 2022;
the acquisition in September 2021 of the "Swedish Green Food Company" already operating in the Swedish market for the distribution of the Valsoia brand "Bontà e Salute";
the finalization of the first "Corporate Sustainability 2019-2020" document;
the launch of new references and product lines in some segments of plant-based alternatives: ice cream, meats, yogurt, cream and sugar-free drinks;
the first billboard campaigns carried out abroad in the main cities of the Baltic States and Slovenia.
The Operating Margin for the year 2021 (EBITDA) amounted to 13.2 million euros, up 10.4% compared to the previous year, recording an operating margin percentage (EBITDA Margin percentage) of 14.5% compared to 14.3% of the previous year.
Pre-taxprofit stood at 10.7 million euros (+14.8% compared to the previous year) with a ratio of 11.7% to sales revenue, an improvement compared to 11.1% in 2020.
Net income for the period amounted to 7.4 million euros, down compared to the previous year by 0.289 million euros (-3.8%), with a percentage ratio of 8.1% of revenues compared to 9.2% for the same period. The reduction in net income is referred to the charging to the income statement of the amount of 0.670 million euros related to non-recurring tax effects deriving from the exercise of the option to integrate the payment of taxes on the tax realignments of trademarks and goodwill carried out in 2020 in accordance to legal provisions of the past year subsequently amended by the "Budget Law 2022".
MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
Financial indicators
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Variation
(Thousands of euros)
Non-financial current assets
18,441
16,763
1,678
Non-financial current liabilities
(20,321)
(19,125)
(1,196)
Net Working Capital
(1,880)
(2,362)
482
Other assets/(liabilities) op. net
(1,593)
(394)
(1,199)
Fixed assets
56,766
56,289
477
Total EMPLOYMENTS
53,293
53,533
(240)
Shareholders' equity
78,636
75,012
3,624
Net short-term financial position (active)
(36,773)
(26,400)
(10,373)
Medium/long-term financial payables
11,430
4,921
6,509
Net Financial Position (active) (*)
(25,343)
(21,479)
(3,864)
Total SOURCES
53,293
53,533
(240)
= The figure at December 31, 2021 includes the effect on the NFP resulting from the application of IFRS16 Leases, amounting to €2.3 million (€1.9 million at December 31, 2020): this effect is purely accounting. Net of the accounting effects as just mentioned, the net cash flow actually produced by the company in the financial
year 2021, after the distribution of dividends deliberated during the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2020 for 4.1 million euros, has been equal to more than 4.3 million euros.
The Company's total Net Financial Position is 25.3 million euros, up approximately 3.9 million euros compared with the beginning of the year.
The Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively include payables for
2.3 and 1.9 million euros for leases concerning the mere accounting effects deriving from the application of IFRS 16, in relation to rental agreements (rental of offices at the Bologna headquarters and rental of warehouses in Serravalle) and operating leases (long-term rental of company cars) in place.
Consequently, the cash flow generated by the Company's ordinary operations in 2021 was in fact positive by more than 4.3 million euros.
During the full year 2021 the current operations continued their positive cash generation with a primary operating cash flow of 13.3 million euros. In the same period, the increase in turnover and prudent management of warehouse stock levels led to an absorption of liquidity at Working Capital level of around 1.4 million euros. This resulted in a cash outflow of approximately 1.5 million euros.
On the other hand, financial outflows amounted to 2.0 million euros, due to requirements relating to Investments (tangible for 1.6 million euros, intangible for about 0.1 million euros and financial for about 0.3 million euros). Finally, also in 2021, the shareholder remuneration policy continued to be followed, which resulted in a cash outflow of 4.1 million euros for the dividends paid during the year.
TREND OF HOUSEHOLD PRODUCED
Description
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
Var
(Thousands of euros)
Euro
Inc,%
Euro
Inc,%
%
Products Health Division (a)
49,321
54.2
47,535
56.9
+3.8%
Products Food Division (b)
29,293
32.2
23,844
28.6
+22.8%
Others (c)
5,288
5.8
5,605
6.7
-5.7%
TOTAL REVENUES ITALY
83,902
92.2
76,984
92.2
+9.0%
FOREIGN SALES
7,051
7.8
6,477
7.8
+8.9%
TOTAL REVENUES
90,953
100.0
83,461
100.0
+9.0%
Brands Valsoia Bontà e Salute, Vitasoya, Naturattiva
Brands Santa Rosa (jams), Diete,Tic, Loriana, Weetabix, Oreo
Supplements, Industrial Products
ANALYSIS OF SALES TRENDS IN THE MARKETS IN WHICH THE COMPANY OPERATES
Sales by both the "Health" and "Traditional food" divisions rose during the year, as shown in the summary table. These incremental trends were recorded by all the main brands of the Company (Valsoia Bontà e Salute, Diete,Tic, Loriana) and also by those in distribution (Weetabix and Oreo O's). Santa Rosa jams, on the other hand, recorded a reduction in revenues of 12% to be attributed to the strong growth in consumption and "stocks" that occurred in the previous year, which recorded +14.6% in revenues compared to the same period of 2019, due to the effects on consumption induced by the measures adopted to counter the health emergency.
The result of the "Health Care" Division (vegetable alternatives) was significant, recording +3.8%, improving the growth already shown in the year 2020 (+7.7%). The positive performance of the Traditional Food Division, +22.8%, is partly determined by the entry of Piadina Loriana into the scope of the company's assets at the beginning of 2021.
The results of foreign sales are of prospective relevance, developing an increase of 8.9%, consolidating the growth that already in 2020 had recorded +26.9% over the FY 2019.
/
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Valsoia, regarding to the issue of social responsibility and in continuity with the path taken since last year that led to the presentation of a first document summarizing the results deriving from the analysis of a set of KPI's functional to the activities of the Company, has prepared and presented to the Board of Directors held today, a second edition of the document "Sustainability Report 2021" which, although it is not, for now, a "DNF" (Non-Financial Declaration) pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016 (transposition of Directive 2014/95/EU) will be made public within the day provided for the holding of the Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the annual financial report referring to the year 2021.
/
COVID 19
The health of its employees and of all stakeholders together with the continuity of the business still characterize the operational approach of the Company which maintains active safety protocols aligned with the updated indications of the competent authorities.
/
MAIN EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021
In the period after the end of the 2021 financial year, in January and February 2022 there was a further growth in sales revenues for both Italian divisions ("health" food and "traditional" food).
Foreign sales also continued to grow.
Since the beginning of the year the company has been engaged in dealing with the significant increase in all procurement costs (raw materials, packaging, energy, transport, services) in close negotiations with its suppliers and all retailers/distributors, both domestic and foreign, regarding the introduction of new price lists and sales conditions.
