PRESS RELEASE: Valsoia Board of Director meeting of March 17, 2022

PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE DRAFT FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021 TOTAL SALES REVENUES OF 90.95 MILLION EUROS, UP 9.0%

CONTINUED GROWTH IN OVERSEAS SALES, UP 8.9%

EBITDA OF 13.2 MILLION EUROS, UP 10.4% (+1.2 MILLION EUROS), EQUIVALENT TO 14.5% OF SALES REVENUES

PRE-TAX INCOME OF 10.7 MILLION EUROS, UP 14.8% (+1.4 MILLION EUROS)

INCOME OF 10.7 MILLION EUROS, UP 14.8% (+1.4 MILLION EUROS) NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD OF 7,36 MILLION EUROS (-0,3 MILLION EUROS; -3,8%)

(-0,3 MILLION EUROS; -3,8%) POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF 25.3 MILLION EUROS

PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 0.38 EUROS PER SHARE

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING CONVENED FOR APRIL 29, 2022 Bologna, March 17, 2022 - On today's date, the Board of Directors of Valsoia S.p.A. (EXM: VLS) met and it approved the Financial Statements as at December 31, 2021. President Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi commented as follows: "We are very satisfied with the result of the year 2021 that still saw us committed to the protection of the health and safety of our employees and partners. The Company's revenues and margins grew significantly despite the comparison with the year 2020 characterized by an increase in consumption and sales resulting from the effects of the health emergency. I express my satisfaction for the solid and growing Financial Position of the Company During the year we have: presented to the market numerous new products in the health area, confirming our innovative vocation and our commitment to sustainability,

successfully launched the management of the newly acquired Piadina Loriana together with the distribution of Oreo O's cereals.

Foreign sales continued to grow steadily, while in the last few months of the year we completed the acquisition of the "Swedish Green Food Company", which is already active in the Swedish market for the distribution of the Valsoia "Bontà e Salute" brand. This operation also accelerates the internationalization process of the Company, which is more and more directly present in foreign markets with high potential for our brands. Moreover, the agreement reached for the exclusive distribution in Italy of the historic brand "Vallè", effective from January 1, 2022, is also important.". 1

PRESS RELEASE MAIN ECONOMIC INDICATORS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 Economic Indicators 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Variation (Thousands of Euros) Euro % Euro % Euro % Total sales revenues 90,953 100 83,461 100 7,492 +9.0% Value of Production 92,987 102.2 86,786 104.0 6,201 +7.1% Gross operating result (EBITDA) (*) 13,214 14.5 11,970 14.3 1,244 +10.4% Net operating result (EBIT) 10,737 11.8 9,404 11.3 1,333 +14.2% Net profit before taxes 10,668 11.7 9,292 11.1 1,376 +14.8% Total taxes: current, prepaid/ (3,303) (3.6) (1,638) (1.9) (1,665) +101.6% deferred, non-recurring tax effects Net income for the period 7,365 8.1 7,654 9.2 (289) -3.8% Interim result not defined as an accounting measure under IFRS: therefore, the criteria for defining this parameter may not be homogeneous with those adopted by other companies, With reference to this interim result, for the sake of clarity it should be noted that EBITDA in the 2021 financial statements was negatively impacted by the economic effect of the Stock Options Plan amounting to 310 thousand euros (747 thousand euros in 2020) and positively impacted by the reclassification effects on the income statement deriving from the application of IFRS16 amounting to 561 thousand euros (565 thousand euros in 2020). In 2021, the Company recorded Sales Revenues of 90.95 million euros, up 9.0% (+7.5 million euros) compared to the end of the previous year, which amounted to 83.46 million euros. The increase in sales during the year is due to both the growth of the Health Food Division (the "Valsoia Bontà e Salute" brand) and the positive performance of the Traditional Food Division (Brands Piadina Loriana, Santa Rosa jams, Diete.Tic, Weetabix, Oreo O's Cereals). This positive performance, already evident during the first six months of the year (+6.8% compared with the first half of 2020), saw a further significant acceleration in the second half of the year (+11.4%). The result for the year is set against a backdrop of consumption, total grocery in Italy, stagnating at +0.1%. Foreign sales continued to grow, rising by 8.9% in the twelve months of 2021 compared with the same period of 2020. It should be highlighted the importance of the investments in communication made, for all the Company's brands, during the year. The Company also successfully implemented a number of innovative product launches and extraordinary operations in Italy and abroad during 2021. The main ones are described below: the start-up in the management of the newly acquired Piadina Loriana;

start-up in the management of the newly acquired Piadina Loriana; the start-up of the distribution of the Oreo O's cereal brand;

start-up of the distribution of the Oreo O's cereal brand; the partnership in the USA with the American distribution structure World Finer Foods;

the agreement with the company Vallè Italia S.r.l. for the exclusive distribution in Italy of the entire portfolio of "Vallè" branded products, effective from January 1, 2022; 2

PRESS RELEASE the acquisition in September 2021 of the "Swedish Green Food Company" already operating in the Swedish market for the distribution of the Valsoia brand "Bontà e Salute";

the finalization of the first "Corporate Sustainability 2019-2020" document;

2019-2020" document; the launch of new references and product lines in some segments of plant-based alternatives: ice cream, meats, yogurt, cream and sugar-free drinks;

plant-based alternatives: ice cream, meats, yogurt, cream and sugar-free drinks; the first billboard campaigns carried out abroad in the main cities of the Baltic States and Slovenia. The Operating Margin for the year 2021 (EBITDA) amounted to 13.2 million euros, up 10.4% compared to the previous year, recording an operating margin percentage (EBITDA Margin percentage) of 14.5% compared to 14.3% of the previous year. Pre-taxprofit stood at 10.7 million euros (+14.8% compared to the previous year) with a ratio of 11.7% to sales revenue, an improvement compared to 11.1% in 2020. Net income for the period amounted to 7.4 million euros, down compared to the previous year by 0.289 million euros (-3.8%), with a percentage ratio of 8.1% of revenues compared to 9.2% for the same period. The reduction in net income is referred to the charging to the income statement of the amount of 0.670 million euros related to non-recurring tax effects deriving from the exercise of the option to integrate the payment of taxes on the tax realignments of trademarks and goodwill carried out in 2020 in accordance to legal provisions of the past year subsequently amended by the "Budget Law 2022". MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 Financial indicators 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Variation (Thousands of euros) Non-financial current assets 18,441 16,763 1,678 Non-financial current liabilities (20,321) (19,125) (1,196) Net Working Capital (1,880) (2,362) 482 Other assets/(liabilities) op. net (1,593) (394) (1,199) Fixed assets 56,766 56,289 477 Total EMPLOYMENTS 53,293 53,533 (240) Shareholders' equity 78,636 75,012 3,624 Net short-term financial position (active) (36,773) (26,400) (10,373) Medium/long-term financial payables 11,430 4,921 6,509 Net Financial Position (active) (*) (25,343) (21,479) (3,864) Total SOURCES 53,293 53,533 (240) = The figure at December 31, 2021 includes the effect on the NFP resulting from the application of IFRS16 Leases, amounting to €2.3 million (€1.9 million at December 31, 2020): this effect is purely accounting. Net of the accounting effects as just mentioned, the net cash flow actually produced by the company in the financial 3

PRESS RELEASE year 2021, after the distribution of dividends deliberated during the approval of the Financial Statements at December 31, 2020 for 4.1 million euros, has been equal to more than 4.3 million euros. The Company's total Net Financial Position is 25.3 million euros, up approximately 3.9 million euros compared with the beginning of the year. The Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively include payables for 2.3 and 1.9 million euros for leases concerning the mere accounting effects deriving from the application of IFRS 16, in relation to rental agreements (rental of offices at the Bologna headquarters and rental of warehouses in Serravalle) and operating leases (long-term rental of company cars) in place. Consequently, the cash flow generated by the Company's ordinary operations in 2021 was in fact positive by more than 4.3 million euros. During the full year 2021 the current operations continued their positive cash generation with a primary operating cash flow of 13.3 million euros. In the same period, the increase in turnover and prudent management of warehouse stock levels led to an absorption of liquidity at Working Capital level of around 1.4 million euros. This resulted in a cash outflow of approximately 1.5 million euros. On the other hand, financial outflows amounted to 2.0 million euros, due to requirements relating to Investments (tangible for 1.6 million euros, intangible for about 0.1 million euros and financial for about 0.3 million euros). Finally, also in 2021, the shareholder remuneration policy continued to be followed, which resulted in a cash outflow of 4.1 million euros for the dividends paid during the year. TREND OF HOUSEHOLD PRODUCED Description 31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Var (Thousands of euros) Euro Inc,% Euro Inc,% % Products Health Division (a) 49,321 54.2 47,535 56.9 +3.8% Products Food Division (b) 29,293 32.2 23,844 28.6 +22.8% Others (c) 5,288 5.8 5,605 6.7 -5.7% TOTAL REVENUES ITALY 83,902 92.2 76,984 92.2 +9.0% FOREIGN SALES 7,051 7.8 6,477 7.8 +8.9% TOTAL REVENUES 90,953 100.0 83,461 100.0 +9.0% Brands Valsoia Bontà e Salute, Vitasoya, Naturattiva Brands Santa Rosa (jams), Diete,Tic, Loriana, Weetabix, Oreo Supplements, Industrial Products 4