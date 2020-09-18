Log in
VALSOIA S.P.A.

VALSOIA S.P.A.

(VLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Valsoia S p A : Condensed Interim Financial Statements at June 30, 2020

09/18/2020

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT JUNE 30, 2020

Contributing to people's wellbeing by helping them make informed food choices. Promoting awareness of the health benefits of plant-based foods. Spreading knowledge of healthy eating responsibly and with passion.

That's Valsoia. And that's the mission expressed in our logo with the Italian for 'goodness and health' - "bontà e salute".

A mission everyone can experience in all our deliciously healthy products.

It's this commitment to pleasure and health that has made the Valsoia brands some of Italy's leading and best-loved household names, thanks to the quality of our products and constant research and innovation

*

* marchio in distribuzione per l'Italia

To live a better and healthier life through our nutritional choices every day, this is the MISSION of Valsoia Spa. An Italian company that strives every day to offer a sound dietetic-nutritional response to the increasing demand for health and well-being.

QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

Valsoia champions "plant-based nutrition" and "healthy eating" connected to the cultural values of quality and selecting excellent ingredients. Well-designed and controlled processes back up the precious know how we have gained over decades of experience. Valsoia is always actively researching products that are good, healthy and safe and therefore made with precious and unique ingredients.

NUTRITION RESEARCH

Our constant focus on recipes, the creation of new tastes and the selection of raw materials has led to improvement in the flavours and the realization of new proposals, so as to satisfy the ever-growing variety and complexity of the demand for nutritious foods.

PRODUCT VARIETY

Currently we offer plant-based alternatives, beverages, ice-creams, yoghurt, desserts, cookies, main dishes, cheeses and dressings all sold under the Valsoia trademark; moreover, our products include the Santa Rosa preserves and sorbets, marks of excellence in preserves and fruit processing and the Pomodorissimo tomato sauces, characterised by their unmistakable flavour.

ITALIAN TRADITION

All our products follow the nutritional tradition of Italy. Al the products are healthy and of high quality, ideal for the entire family and they are appropriate for every moment of the day, from breakfast to dinner. Our products feature the simplicity of the flavours that are the result of our careful preparation, distilling the experience of the best nutritionists.

News:

VALSOIA'S LINE PLANT SUPPLEMENTS

Line of herbal supplements with

NATURAL FUNCTIONAL INGREDIENTS

studied by the Valsoia research laboratories

Also suitable for a VEGAN diet, all the products of the Valsoia's line supplements are NO:

SUGAR, GLUTEN, LACTOSE, DYES, PRESERVATIVES AND TITANIUM DIOXIDE.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Valsoia S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 15:44:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 79,6 M 94,3 M 94,3 M
Net income 2020 7,27 M 8,62 M 8,62 M
Net cash 2020 29,6 M 35,1 M 35,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 2,96%
Capitalization 137 M 162 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart VALSOIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Valsoia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALSOIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00 €
Last Close Price 12,85 €
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Panzani Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Lorenzo Sassoli de Bianchi Chairman
Ruggero Ariotti Vice Chairman
Furio Burnelli Vice Chairman
Cesare Doria de Zuliani Honorary Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALSOIA S.P.A.7.08%162
NESTLÉ S.A.4.41%334 995
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.87%81 715
DANONE-21.92%44 300
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.64%37 460
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.69%35 177
