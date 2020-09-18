Valsoia S p A : Condensed Interim Financial Statements at June 30, 2020

It's this commitment to pleasure and health that has made the Valsoia brands some of Italy's leading and best-loved household names, thanks to the quality of our products and constant research and innovation

That's Valsoia. And that's the mission expressed in our logo with the Italian for 'goodness and health' - "bontà e salute".

Contributing to people's wellbeing by helping them make informed food choices. Promoting awareness of the health benefits of plant-based foods. Spreading knowledge of healthy eating responsibly and with passion.

To live a better and healthier life through our nutritional choices every day, this is the MISSION of Valsoia Spa. An Italian company that strives every day to offer a sound dietetic-nutritional response to the increasing demand for health and well-being.

QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE

Valsoia champions "plant-based nutrition" and "healthy eating" connected to the cultural values of quality and selecting excellent ingredients. Well-designed and controlled processes back up the precious know how we have gained over decades of experience. Valsoia is always actively researching products that are good, healthy and safe and therefore made with precious and unique ingredients.

NUTRITION RESEARCH

Our constant focus on recipes, the creation of new tastes and the selection of raw materials has led to improvement in the flavours and the realization of new proposals, so as to satisfy the ever-growing variety and complexity of the demand for nutritious foods.

PRODUCT VARIETY

Currently we offer plant-based alternatives, beverages, ice-creams, yoghurt, desserts, cookies, main dishes, cheeses and dressings all sold under the Valsoia trademark; moreover, our products include the Santa Rosa preserves and sorbets, marks of excellence in preserves and fruit processing and the Pomodorissimo tomato sauces, characterised by their unmistakable flavour.

ITALIAN TRADITION

All our products follow the nutritional tradition of Italy. Al the products are healthy and of high quality, ideal for the entire family and they are appropriate for every moment of the day, from breakfast to dinner. Our products feature the simplicity of the flavours that are the result of our careful preparation, distilling the experience of the best nutritionists.