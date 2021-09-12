Valsoia S p A : Condensed Interim Financial Statements at June 30, 2021

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT JUNE 30, 2021
Contributing to people's wellbeing by helping them make informed food choices. Promoting awareness of the health beneﬁts of plant-based foods. Spreading knowledge of healthy eating responsibly and with passion.
That's Valsoia. And that's the mission expressed in our logo with the Italian for 'goodness and health' - "bontà e salute".
A mission everyone can experience in all our deliciously healthy products.
It's this commitment to pleasure and health that has made the Valsoia brands some of Italy's leading and best-loved household names, thanks to the quality of our products and constant research and innovation.
* Brand in exclusive distribution in the Italian territory
To live a better and healthier life through our nutritional choices every day, this is the MISSION of Valsoia Spa. An Italian company that strives every day to offer a sound dietetic-nutritional response to the increasing demand for health and well-being.
QUALITY AND EXPERIENCE
Valsoia champions "plant-based nutrition" and "healthy eating" connected to the cultural values of quality and selecting excellent ingredients. Well-designed and controlled processes back up the precious know how we have gained over decades of experience. Valsoia is always actively researching products that are good, healthy and safe and therefore made with precious and unique ingredients.
NUTRITION RESEARCH
Our constant focus on recipes, the creation of new tastes and the selection of raw materials has led to improvement in the flavours and the realization of new proposals, so as to satisfy the ever-growing variety and complexity of the demand for nutritious foods.
PRODUCT VARIETY
Currently we offer plant-based alternatives, beverages, ice-creams, yoghurt, desserts, cookies, main dishes, cheeses and dressings all sold under the Valsoia trademark; moreover, our products include the Santa Rosa preserves and sorbets, marks of excellence in preserves and fruit processing and the Pomodorissimo tomato sauces, characterised by their unmistakable flavour.
ITALIAN TRADITION
All our products follow the nutritional tradition of Italy. Al the products are healthy and of high quality, ideal for the entire family and they are appropriate for every moment of the day, from breakfast to dinner. Our products feature the simplicity of the flavours that are the result of our careful preparation, distilling the experience of the best nutritionists.
News:
PIADINA LORIANA
Historic brand of Romagna piadine from the end of 2020 is part of the Valsoia portfolio
According to brand of the category in terms of share value,
Loriana boasts a PREMIUM positioning
within a growing category
The wide range of plates that make up the offer,
in line with the latest market trends,
covers both classic and functional segments
|
1. GENERAL INFORMATION .......................................................................................... ...
|
6
Corporate offices and positions
Corporate data and Group structure
|
2. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT...............................................................................
|
10
Key financial highlights
Main events for the period and business performance
Analysis of the statement of financial position
Main risks and uncertainties to which the Company is exposed
Significant events after the interim period and business outlook
Other information
Notes
|
3. CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .......................................................................
|
22
Statement of financial position
Income Statement
Statement of comprehensive income
Statement of cash flows
Statement of changes in equity
Notes to the financial statements
|
4. STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 154 BIS
|
|
OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58/98...................................................................
|
56
|
5. INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT .............................................................................
|
58
